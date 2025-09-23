OECD upgrades global growth forecast to 3.2% as economies surprise to the upside

When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.

Growth expectations for the United States (US) were also raised to 1.8% for 2025, compared to June’s 1.6% projection. This still marks a significant fall from 2024′s 2.8% growth, however. The organization forecasts 1.5% growth for the US in 2026.

The OECD has upgraded its global growth forecast for 2025 to 3.2%, compared to the 2.9% expansion it had forecast in June. Expectations for 2026 were unchanged at 2.9%. This would mark a slowdown from the 3.3% growth seen in 2024.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) upgraded its global economic growth forecast on Tuesday, citing that many economies have been more resilient than projected so far this year.

