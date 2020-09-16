OECD raises 2020 world GDP forecasts to -4.5%

In its interim economic outlook published on Wednesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) now sees the world GDP at -4.5% in 2020, revised 1.5 percentage points higher from June.

Additional takeaways

“2021 GDP seen at +5% (-0.2% points from June).”

“Sees 2020 US GDP at -3.8% (+3.5% points), 2021 at +4% (-0.1% point).”

“Sees 2020 Chinese GDP at +1.8% (+4.4% points), 2021 at +8% (+1.2% points).”

“Sees 2020 Euro area GDP at -7.9% (+1.2% points), 2021 at +5.1% (-1.4% points).”

“Sees 2020 Japanese GDP at -5.8% (+0.2% points), 2021 at +1.5% (-0.6% points).”

“Sees 2020 UK GDP at -10.1% (+1.4% points), 2021 at +7.6% (-1.4% points).”

Market reaction

The market mood remains cautiously optimistic ahead of the all-important US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision and economic projections.

The European equities post small gains while the US equity futures gain about 0.50%.