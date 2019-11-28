NZD/USD consolidates daily gains, trades around 0.6430

  • Upbeat data from New Zealand provides a boost to NZD.
  • US Dollar Index extends sideways grind near 98.30.
  • Market action is expected to remain subdued on Thursday.

The NZD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand allowed the NZD to gather strength against its major rivals. With the trading volume thinning out due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US, the pair is consolidating its gains and was last seen trading at 0.6430, adding 0.17% on a daily basis.

Business sentiment improves in NZ

The data published by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) on Thursday showed the Business Confidence Index rose to -26.4 in November from -42.4 and came in better than the market expectation of -30.8. Additionally, the Activity Outlook Index rebounded to 12.9% from -35% to provide an additional boost to the kiwi.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights bill to further escalate the geopolitical tensions with China and capped the pair's gains.

On the other hand, after rallying to a fresh two-week high of 98.44 on the back of the strong third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, which rose to 2.1% in the second estimate from 1.9%, on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index retraced its gains and returned to 98.30 area, causing the pair to stay stuck in its daily range.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6427
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6421
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6393
Daily SMA50 0.635
Daily SMA100 0.6422
Daily SMA200 0.6553
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6434
Previous Daily Low 0.6413
Previous Weekly High 0.6438
Previous Weekly Low 0.6362
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6421
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6426
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6411
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6402
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.639
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6432
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6453

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

