NZD/USD weakens below 0.6150, investors await the US CPI, Fed rate decision

The NZD/USD pair trades on a softer note around 0.6130 on Tuesday during the early Asian session. The rebound of the USD Index (DXY) above the 105.00 barrier drags the pair lower. Amid the absence of top-tier economic data from New Zealand, the NZD/USD pair will be influenced by the USD. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data and the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting will take center stage on Wednesday. Inflation in the United States remained uncomfortably high in the first three months of this year, making it more complicated for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut the interest rate. Even though CPI inflation eased in April, Fed officials prefer to wait for more evidence before cutting their benchmark rate. If the May inflation report on Wednesday shows further signs of improvement, it might trigger the Fed to ease policy in the coming months. Rate cuts would eventually lead to the weakening of the US Dollar (USD), which might create a tailwind for NZD/USD. However, the strong employment report last week raised the bet that the Fed might provide a more hawkish policy update and signal a delay to rate-cut plans as inflation remains elevated. MUFG analysts said "the power of the U.S. jobs data ... reinforces the risk of the Fed remaining on the sidelines for longer.” On the other hand, the hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might continue to lift the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the USD. The New Zealand central bank is expected to maintain its current policy stance until at least mid-2025, aiming for a comprehensive evaluation of data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.