NZD/USD wavers around 0.7300 despite weaker-than-expected China Caixin Services PMI

- NZD/USD ignores China’s downbeat Caixin Services PMI for February.
- NZ data also eased earlier in the day after bulls cheered weaker USD, NZ GDT figures on Tuesday.
- Sluggish market sentiment ahead of the key data/events probe traders.
NZD/USD stays unaffected during its three-day upbeat, currently around 0.7300, following China’s weaker-than-expected data amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The reason could be traced from mixed risk catalysts and downbeat NZ data, published earlier in the day.
China’s Caixin Services PMI eases from 52.0 to 51.5 during February. In doing so, the Chinese activity numbers mark sustained weakness for the previous month as not only the private survey data but official figures are also weak.
Elsewhere, New Zealand Building Permits for January eased from upwardly revised 5.9% to 2.1% whereas February’s ANZ Commodity Price Index dropped below 3.6% prior to 3.3% earlier in Asia.
It’s worth mentioning that New Zealand’s GDT Price Index rose to the highest since September 2015 while flashing a 15.0% mark in its latest reading versus 3.0% prior on Tuesday. Further details suggest the average prices of the Whole Milk Powder (WMP) rose to the seven-year top of USD4,364/MT on Tuesday.
Talking about risks US President Joe Biden’s vaccine optimism joins hopes of an easy budget from the UK and hopes of a rate cut from the Chinese central bank to favor the bulls. However, cautious sentiment ahead of speech from Fed Chair Powell, US employment figures and the UK budget, not to forget US stimulus updates, keep the risks sluggish.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures seesaw around 3,870, up 0.20% intraday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields look for fresh clues to overcome the 1.41% level.
Moving on, a light calendar ahead of the US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change can keep disappointing the momentum traders. However, risk catalysts may play their roles.
Technical analysis
Sellers are less likely to enter unless witnessing a daily closing below an ascending trend line from December 21, currently around 0.7195. As a result, bulls are up for challenging the area surrounding highs marked in January and touched twice last month, around 0.7320.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7256
|Daily SMA50
|0.72
|Daily SMA100
|0.7039
|Daily SMA200
|0.6804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7308
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7209
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7237
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7174
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7336
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7434
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the higher ground above 1.38 after dismal China Services PMI
AUD/USD holds the higher ground above 1.3800, as the bulls remain unfazed by the dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The aussie hit a three-day high following better-than-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP. Risks recover as US President Biden propels vaccine hopes.
Gold stays on the front-foot towards $1,750 amid mixed clues
Gold extends corrective pullback from 8.5-month low to refresh weekly high. The yellow metal stretches the bounce off the lowest since June 2020 to the weekly high near $1,740 before recently catching a breather.
GBP/USD steadies close to 1.3950 ahead of UK budget announcement on Wednesday
GBP/USD is currently consolidating around the 1.3950 mark amid thin trading volumes. Recent news that UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to extend Covid-19 support further than expected has not impacted FX markets at all but may support GBP as volumes pick up in the coming hours.
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
Dogecoin is now available in 1,800 different ATM locations in the U.S. Users will be able to purchase the digital asset using cash across the network of CoinFlip. Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).