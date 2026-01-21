The NZD/USD pair drifts lower during the Asian session on Wednesday and retreats further from the vicinity of a multi-month peak, around the 0.5850-0.5855 region, retested the previous day. Spot prices, however, lack bearish conviction and currently trade around the 0.5825 area, down less than 0.15% for the day.

US President Donald Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs on European allies amid rising tension over Greenland. The announcement prompted ‌the European Union (EU) to weigh hitting back with previously untested economic countermeasures should the levies go ahead, fueling worries that the trade war could re-escalate. The development comes on top of persistent geopolitical uncertainties and weighs on investors' sentiment, which, in turn, undermines the risk-sensitive Kiwi.

Meanwhile, Trump's renewed tariff threats have revived the 'Sell America' trade and triggered a steep US Dollar (USD) decline since the beginning of this week. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, languishes near its lowest level since January 6, touched on Tuesday, despite reduced bets for more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). This warrants some caution before positioning for deeper losses for the NZD/USD pair.

Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish outlook on the future policy path makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped out. Traders might also opt to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Thursday, which will be accompanied by the final Q3 GDP. This, along with the quarterly New Zealand consumer inflation figures on Friday, would drive the NZD/USD pair.