NZD/USD trades with mild negative bias above the mid-0.6100s ahead of US CPI data

- NZD/USD trades on a softer note near 0.6169 amid the modest rebound of USD on Tuesday.
- Financial markets have priced in nearly 70% odds of a rate cut from the Fed in June.
- The RBNZ softened its hawkish tone amid signs of easing inflation pressures.
- The US February CPI inflation data will be in the spotlight on Tuesday.
The NZD/USD pair trades with a mild negative bias above the mid-0.6100s during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The modest recovery of the US Dollar (USD) weighs on the pair. Investors will closely watch US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for February, due later in the day. At press time, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6169, down 0.01% on the day.
The US February CPI data will be the highlight on Tuesday as investors will observe the degree of inflation persistence. The headline CPI figure is expected to remain steady at 3.1% YoY, while the Core CPI figure is estimated to ease to 3.7% YoY in February. The rising inflation is likely to delay the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to lower the interest rate. This, in turn, might lift the Greenback and cap the upside of the NZD/USD pair.
On the other hand, if inflation eases as expected, it could convince the Fed to cut the fed funds rate in its June meeting, which might drag the USD lower against its rivals. According to the CME Group’s Fedwatch Tool, the expectations for a rate cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) at the June meeting are currently above 70%.
On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5% at its February meeting. However, the central bank softened its hawkish tone amid signs of easing inflation pressures. The RBNZ statement stated that core inflation and most measures of inflation expectations have declined, and the risks to the inflation outlook have become more balanced.
Moving on, market participants will watch the US February CPI data on Tuesday. Later this week, New Zealand’s Food Price Index will be due on Wednesday, and US Retail Sales will be released on Thursday. Traders will take cues from these events and find trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6169
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6175
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6135
|Daily SMA50
|0.6148
|Daily SMA100
|0.6109
|Daily SMA200
|0.6079
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6218
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6161
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6218
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6069
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6151
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Will the rebound last?
AUD/USD came under renewed downward pressure at the beginning of the new trading week, all in response to the modest improvement in the sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
EUR/USD looks at US CPI for fresh direction
A modest recovery in the greenback sponsored another corrective session in EUR/USD, although it managed well to keep business above the key 1.0900 milestone on Monday.
Gold patiently waiting before challenging $2,200
Gold stays in a consolidation phase at around $2,180 on Monday after setting a new record high of $2,195 ahead of the weekend. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady slightly below 4.1%, limiting XAU/USD volatility.
Bitcoin price gains momentum after LSE plans to open applications for BTC and ETH ETNs in Q2 2024
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to gain strength, foraying north as markets continue to count new peaks. The Monday surge follows reports by the London Stock Exchange and business intelligence firm MicroStrategy.
De-dollarization is not just a wild conspiracy theory
What is driving the recent gold rally? As with any bull run, there are many factors -- hope that the Federal Reserve is about to get the easy money gravy train back on the track chief among them.