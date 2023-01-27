- NZD/USD bulls move in to test mid-week highs.
- US red news on the calendar will be key for the pair to end the week.
NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6500 and is 0.3% higher at the start of Friday with the bird taking flight on a softer US Dollar ahead of key data for the US session ahead. The pair has rallied from a low of 0.6482 to a high of 0.6506 so far, reaching the highs of Wednesday with the multi-month highs in sight that were made following New Zealand's Consumer Inflation data that held near three-decade highs in the fourth quarter.
New Zealand’s annual inflation stood at 7.2% in the December quarter, higher than market expectations for a 7.1% rise but below the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s forecast of 7.5% Nevertheless, this was bolstering expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the coming months. There is sentiment for only a 50 basis point rate hike in February after delivering a record 75 basis point increase in November.
Meanwhile, the focus is back on the Federal reserve which will make its interest rate decision on February 1. On Thursday, the US Gross Domestic Product data reading was strong and this will give the members of the Federal Open Market Committee plenty to consider as it enters its policy discussions next week. The advanced Q4 GDP came in slightly stronger than expected at 2.9% vs 3.2% in Q3.
Analysts at ANZ Bank said that the upcoming personal income, expenditure and deflator data (due out tonight) is arguably more important. ''Consensus expects a 0.1% decline in real personal spending. That would be the first decline in 12 months and the first fall that was not driven by COVID-19 restrictions for quite a few years,'' the analysts argued. ''The core deflator is forecast at 0.3% MoM with annual inflation at 4.4% YoY. That would be the lowest print since October 2021, and while still too high would sit well with the idea of the FOMC entering a more considered phase of the tightening cycle.''
Key data for NZ coming up
Looking ahead, the New Zealand fourth quarter labour market data (out next week) where the wages will be monitored. Analysts at ANZ Bank said that the RBNZ will have a little more scope to dial back the pace of OCR hikes if these wage spirals were to cool as the central bank feels out an appropriate level for the OCR where the MPC can comfortably “watch, worry and wait”. ''We think that speaks to a 50bp hike in February, and a peak of 5.25%.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6505
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6492
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6388
|Daily SMA50
|0.6339
|Daily SMA100
|0.6081
|Daily SMA200
|0.6195
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6515
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6457
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6531
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6361
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6493
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6479
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6519
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6545
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6576
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pullback appears unimpressive beyond 0.7085
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around the highest levels since June, marked the previous day, as it stays defensive near 0.7115 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair also challenges the previous five-day winning streak and teases sellers by forming a rising wedge bearish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
USD/JPY leaves 130.00 behind as upbeat Tokyo CPI pleases BoJ hawks ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation
USD/JPY renews intraday low to 129.75 as Japan inflation data renews hawkish bias over the Bank of Japan (BoJ) during early Friday. The US Dollar’s lack of ability to extend the previous day’s rebound, as well as cautious mood ahead of the key inflation precursor tracked by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also weigh on the Yen pair.
Gold refreshes day’s high above $1,930 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
Gold price has refreshed its day’s high at $1,935.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal picked strength after a minor drop below $1,930.00, which poised a bargain opportunity for gold buyers.
Solana price loses uptrend; Is sideways movement next, or will 26% corrections follow?
Solana price impressed traders and investors alike this month when the altcoin marked an exceptional rally of more than 150% to touch the $26 mark. Although, at the moment, the movement is slow, the altcoin is susceptible to further decline in value if it loses this level as well.
Is the current stock market rally sustainable?
Wall Street insiders continue to debate conflicting economic data and a possible earnings recession ahead. Data and earnings so far actually offer convincing evidence to support both sides of the arguments which is making it tough for either the bulls or the bears to gain an upper hand.