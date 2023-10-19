NZD/USD touches fresh 2023 trough, around 0.5825 area as traders look to Fed’s Powell

- NZD/USD drifts lower for the third straight day and touched its lowest level since November 2022.
- The Israel-Hamas war, hawkish Fed expectations underpin the Greenback and weigh on the major.
- Traders look to the US macro data for some impetus ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
The NZD/USD pair remains under heavy selling pressure for the third successive day – also marking the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven – and dives to its lowest level since early November 2022 during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.5825 region, down over 0.40% for the day, and seem vulnerable to prolonging the recent declining trend from the 0.6055 area, or the monthly peak touched last week.
The market sentiment remains fragile in the wake of growing concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spill over into the Middle East region, especially after a Gaza hospital reportedly killed hundreds of Palestinians. This, in turn, is seen benefitting the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Apart from this, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer turns out to be another factor underpinning the Greenback and exerting downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
The upbeat US Retail Sales figures released on Tuesday suggested that the economy ended the third quarter on a strong note and lifted Q3 GDP estimates. The data also pushed up fears of sticky inflation, which could allow the Federal Reserve to stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer. This, in turn, leads to an extended selloff in the US fixed-income market and continues to push the US Treasury bond yields higher. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond jumps to a fresh 16-year peak and moves close to the 5% threshold.
The current market pricing, however, points to a greater chance that the US central bank could hold interest rates steady for the second straight time in November. This, in turn, is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets, though does little to lend any support to the NZD/USD pair. Traders now look to the US macro data – Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Existing Home Sales data – for a fresh impetus. The focus, however, will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the US session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5829
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|0.5856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5949
|Daily SMA50
|0.5938
|Daily SMA100
|0.6053
|Daily SMA200
|0.6155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5921
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5851
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6056
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5882
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5894
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5971
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays vulnerable below 1.0550 on USD strength, risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0550 in early Europe on Thursday. Simmering Middle East geopolitical tensions underpin the safe-haven US Dollar. Investors also trade with cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech.
GBP/USD hangs near weekly low, below mid-1.2100s; looks to Fed’s Powell for fresh impetus
The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band, below mid-1.2100s during the Asian session. Spot prices flirt with the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, awaiting a fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move.
Gold holds steady below 2-1/2 month top on Middle East conflict, ahead of Fed’s Powell
Gold price gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to its highest level since early August, around the $1,962-1,963 area in the wake of the risk of an escalation in the Middle East conflict. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields and stronger USD cap gains.
Aave bears could kickstart a 17% crash
AAVE formed a local top of $73.40 on October 1 and has kickstarted a downtrend since then. Bears have an opportunity to short the altcoin on the retest of the pullback resistance at $64.50.
Sentiment is bad everywhere
Asian shares declined, mirroring the downward trend in US markets due to concerns about rising interest rates and escalating Middle East tensions. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Thursday.