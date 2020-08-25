NZD/USD to rise toward 0.67 in a few months – Westpac

NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6523, down -0.07% on the day, as the kiwi still suffers downside momentum but unless the pair dips below 0.65 further losses are not expected. Economists at Westpac see NZD/USD trading at 0.67 in the coming months.

Key quotes

“The kiwi retains slight downward momentum but needs to sustain a break below 0.6500 to signal larger losses.”

“Risk sentiment is expected to remain firm into year-end, supported by unprecedented global central bank and government stimulus.”

“NZ’s economy is expected to outperform the US, and NZ commodity prices are resilient. Partly offsetting these positive effects is a declining yield spread which has further to run. The net effect should lift NZD/USD to 0.67 during the next few months.”