NZD/USD to reach the 0.72 level by the end of the second quarter – TDS

The NZD is leading the G10 pack against the USD after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered as expected overnight. The kiwi has made a clean break to a fresh trading range, but a crowded technical landscape ahead could slow further progress. That said, the NZD continues to trade at a significant discount to its short-term drivers, as Ned Rumpeltin, European Head of FX Strategy at TD Securities, notes.
The RBNZ plays it With a straight bat
“The MPC is not going to jump the gun here. Policymakers have acknowledged the positives, such as the Trans-Tasman reopening and better outcomes in other major economies. However, they also highlighted weaker domestic data while refraining from making a call on recent changes to housing by the government. The Bank reiterated that the medium-term growth outlook remains the same as the February Monetary Policy Statement.”
“NZD/USD made a clean break above resistance at the 0.7070 level in the aftermath of the policy decision. The pair has since gravitated toward the next natural attractor around the 0.7100/25 zone. This area had served as a fairly effective floor for much of the first quarter this year. It will be interesting to see if spot can hold onto these gains as the move looks a bit overdone relative to the strength of its catalyst.”
“We note the NZD continues to trade at a significant discount to its short-term drivers. This has been the case for some time and the gap has started to narrow since its extremes in March. That said, plenty of room remains before we would start to lean the other way on a valuation basis. Looking higher, potential price action faces an area of considerable congestion on the charts from the first few months of the year. In the absence of a clear positive catalyst, the kiwi could face a fairly tough slog from current levels.”
“With an eye on our end-Q2 forecast of 0.72 for NZD/USD, we think further progress to the upside may be more of a grind at this stage.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range above 100-hour SMA
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Wednesday. The subdued price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on the 1-hour chart. A mixed technical set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
When can I buy NASDAQ:COIN?
Coinbase IPO (direct listing) set for Wednesday, April 14. Bitcoin marks perfect timing with a new record high. Coinbase Nasdaq:COIN is going public via a direct listing, a $250 reference price.