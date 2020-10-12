NZD/USD ticks down to 0.6650 area, weighed by yuan’s sell-off

- The New Zealand dollar opens the week on a weak note and pulls back to 0.6500 area.
- Yuan's sell-off and RBNZ's monetary policy expectations hurt the NZD.
- NZD/USD aiming to 0.6500 in 1 to 3 months – Rabobank.
The New Zealand dollar has opened the week on a slightly weaker tone after the sharp rebound seen last Friday. The kiwi has pulled back from 0.6675 highs against the US dollar, to consolidate around 0.6650 for most of the day.
The Chinese central bank and the RBNZ hurt the kiwi
The Chinese yuan’s decline has weighed on NZD demand. The People’s Bank of China rattled the markets last weekend after its decision to remove the reserve requirement ratio for yuan forward settlement in an attempt to stem the renminbi's appreciation. The PBoC decision hit the yuan and has pulled the Chinese proxies NZD and AUD lower across the board.
Furthermore, market speculation about the possibility that the RBNZ might introduce negative rates to help New Zealand's economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic is holding down kiwi longs.
NZD/USD aiming to 0.65 in 1 to 3 months – Rabobank
From a wider perspective, the FX strategy team at Rabobank sees the pair depreciating towards 0.6500 over the next months: “Given the second wave of covid-19 underway in Europe and parts of the US, it is likely that border restriction will remain in place for some time yet. In view of the RBNZ dovish policy stance, we see USD/NZD at 0.65 on a 1 to 3 month view.”
NZD/USD technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6647
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6659
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6634
|Daily SMA50
|0.6631
|Daily SMA100
|0.6559
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6674
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6546
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6798
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure, but above 0.7200
The Aussie is under modest pressure, ignoring resurgent Wall Street’s future. AUD/USD consolidates around 0.7210 ahead of Chinese trade data. Bearish potential limited.
EUR/USD stuck around 1.1800, coronavirus’ concerns weigh
The shared currency was unable to attract buyers despite the broad dollar’s weakness, undermined by new coronavirus-related restrictive measures in the Union.
XAU/USD anchored as DXY consolidates
Gold has held onto the support structure between $1,916/20 within the start of the week's range of $1,918.64 and $1,933.29, so far, as the US dollar firms into a consolidation.
Facebook's Libra can't happen unless it's regulated according to newest G7 draft
The recently released draft showed that the plan is to oppose the launch of Libra because there is a need to adequately address all the legal, and regulatory requirements first.
WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support
WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.