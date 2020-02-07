NZD/USD tests Dec 2019 lows near 0.6420, RBNZ to stand pat next week?

- Kiwi extends three-day losing streak amid risk-aversion.
- RBNZ to hold cash rate next week – Reuters poll.
- DXY refreshes four-month high above 98.50 ahead of NFP.
The bid tone around the US dollar strengthened in the last hour, exacerbating the pain in the NZD/USD pair, as the bears now look to test the 0.6400 demand area amid broad risk-aversion.
Resurfacing fears over the negative impact of the China coronavirus outbreak on both the Chinese and global economic growth, as the death toll climbs, killed the demand for the risk/ higher-yielding assets across the financial markets so far this Friday. China is New Zealand’s top exports market.
Further, the Kiwi also tracks the steep losses in its OZ neighbor, the Aussie dollar, in the face of the GDP growth forecasts downgrade by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in its Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) released earlier today. Also, the RBA Governor Lowe highlighted that the coronavirus risks to the economy are greater than SARS.
Meanwhile, markets expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to hint further easing when it decides on its monetary policy next week. The dovish RBNZ expectations also somewhat weigh on the spot.
According to the latest RBNZ poll, all 12 economists expected the central bank to hold rates until the end of March, but most predict at least one rate cut before the end of the year. The majority of them also expect New Zealand’s first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to be 0.6% lower than previously thought.
Looking ahead, the risk trends combined with the USD price-action will continue to influence the pair ahead of the key US Employment data, due at 1330 GMT. Note that the greenback remains broadly favored recently on the back of upbeat US economic fundamentals and an upbeat US jobs report will only add to the dollar’s upside.
FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com
NZD/USD Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6423
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|0.6458
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6561
|Daily SMA50
|0.6591
|Daily SMA100
|0.6472
|Daily SMA200
|0.6505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6485
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6453
|Previous Weekly High
|0.661
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6453
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6473
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6446
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 2020 lows after weak German figures, ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, at the lowest since October. German and French industrial output figures badly disappointed. Coronavirus headlines and US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD hits fresh 2020 lows amid USD strength, ahead of Brexit
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after hitting fresh six-week lows. The US dollar remains robust ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls while concerns of a no-trade deal Brexit is weighing on the pound.
Forex Today: Coronavirus fears are prominent, dollar remains dominant, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
Markets: The US dollar has been holding onto its gains as tension mounts ahead of the US jobs report. The greenback is rising on robust US data, and as somewhat receding fears from the coronavirus are pushing US yields higher.
Gold struggles for direction around $1,570/oz
After two consecutive daily advances, prices of the precious metal seem to have run out of steam amidst the prevailing risk-on mood in the global markets and ahead of the key US Non-farm Payrolls.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.