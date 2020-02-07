NZD/USD tests Dec 2019 lows near 0.6420, RBNZ to stand pat next week?

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Kiwi extends three-day losing streak amid risk-aversion.  
  • RBNZ to hold cash rate next week – Reuters poll.
  • DXY refreshes four-month high above 98.50 ahead of NFP.

The bid tone around the US dollar strengthened in the last hour, exacerbating the pain in the NZD/USD pair, as the bears now look to test the 0.6400 demand area amid broad risk-aversion.

Resurfacing fears over the negative impact of the China coronavirus outbreak on both the Chinese and global economic growth, as the death toll climbs, killed the demand for the risk/ higher-yielding assets across the financial markets so far this Friday. China is New Zealand’s top exports market.

Further, the Kiwi also tracks the steep losses in its OZ neighbor, the Aussie dollar, in the face of the GDP growth forecasts downgrade by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in its Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) released earlier today. Also, the RBA Governor Lowe highlighted that the coronavirus risks to the economy are greater than SARS.

Meanwhile, markets expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to hint further easing when it decides on its monetary policy next week. The dovish RBNZ expectations also somewhat weigh on the spot.

According to the latest RBNZ poll, all 12 economists expected the central bank to hold rates until the end of March, but most predict at least one rate cut before the end of the year. The majority of them also expect New Zealand’s first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to be 0.6% lower than previously thought.

Looking ahead, the risk trends combined with the USD price-action will continue to influence the pair ahead of the key US Employment data, due at 1330 GMT. Note that the greenback remains broadly favored recently on the back of upbeat US economic fundamentals and an upbeat US jobs report will only add to the dollar’s upside.  

NZD/USD Technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6423
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 0.6458
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6561
Daily SMA50 0.6591
Daily SMA100 0.6472
Daily SMA200 0.6505
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6485
Previous Daily Low 0.6453
Previous Weekly High 0.661
Previous Weekly Low 0.6453
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6465
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6473
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6446
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6433
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6414
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6478
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6497
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.651

 

 

EUR/USD hits fresh 2020 lows after weak German figures, ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/USD hits fresh 2020 lows after weak German figures, ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, at the lowest since October. German and French industrial output figures badly disappointed. Coronavirus headlines and US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.

GBP/USD hits fresh 2020 lows amid USD strength, ahead of Brexit

GBP/USD hits fresh 2020 lows amid USD strength, ahead of Brexit

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after hitting fresh six-week lows. The US dollar remains robust ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls while concerns of a no-trade deal Brexit is weighing on the pound. 

Forex Today: Coronavirus fears are prominent, dollar remains dominant, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed

Forex Today: Coronavirus fears are prominent, dollar remains dominant, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed

Markets: The US dollar has been holding onto its gains as tension mounts ahead of the US jobs report. The greenback is rising on robust US data, and as somewhat receding fears from the coronavirus are pushing US yields higher. 

Gold struggles for direction around $1,570/oz

Gold struggles for direction around $1,570/oz

After two consecutive daily advances, prices of the precious metal seem to have run out of steam amidst the prevailing risk-on mood in the global markets and ahead of the key US Non-farm Payrolls. 

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

