NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi takes full advantage of the USD weakness

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • NZD/USD is 0.48% higher on Friday amid broad-based greenback weakness.
  • The RSI is overstretched but 0.68 looks to be the next resistance.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD is pushing higher amid broad-based USD weakness today.

The protectionist trade continues to be unwound as the US and China head to sign the "phase one" deal.

The target on the upside is the 0.68 psychological level.

The 55 and 200 EMA moving averages look like they are about to cross to the upside too.

The RSI looks like it is in an extreme overbought position so a small pullback could occur.

NZD/USD Chart

NZD/USD Adittional Levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6696
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.6672
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6575
Daily SMA50 0.6465
Daily SMA100 0.6407
Daily SMA200 0.6525
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6677
Previous Daily Low 0.6628
Previous Weekly High 0.6616
Previous Weekly Low 0.6554
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6647
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6641
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.661
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6592
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.669
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6708
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6738

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD approaches 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD approaches 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness

Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is nearing 1.3100, trading at its highest in a week.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends rally past 1.1150

EUR/USD extends rally past 1.1150

The shared currency extends its advance against a weakened greenback to its highest in almost two weeks, amid ruling optimism about the US-China trade deal.

EUR/USD News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).

Read more

Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally

Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally

The XAU/USD pair rose sharply ahead of the Christmas holiday and extended its rally two days later when investors returned on Thursday. Troy ounce of gold gains more than $30 this week. US Dollar Index retraces last week's rally, drops below 97.20.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Neutral near December high

USD/JPY: Neutral near December high

Japanese data was mixed, with inflation improving but Industrial Production collapsing. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, risk skewed to the upside.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures