NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi takes full advantage of the USD weakness

NZD/USD is 0.48% higher on Friday amid broad-based greenback weakness.

The RSI is overstretched but 0.68 looks to be the next resistance.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD is pushing higher amid broad-based USD weakness today.

The protectionist trade continues to be unwound as the US and China head to sign the "phase one" deal.

The target on the upside is the 0.68 psychological level.

The 55 and 200 EMA moving averages look like they are about to cross to the upside too.

The RSI looks like it is in an extreme overbought position so a small pullback could occur.

NZD/USD Adittional Levels