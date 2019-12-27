NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi takes full advantage of the USD weakness

- NZD/USD is 0.48% higher on Friday amid broad-based greenback weakness.
- The RSI is overstretched but 0.68 looks to be the next resistance.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD is pushing higher amid broad-based USD weakness today.
The protectionist trade continues to be unwound as the US and China head to sign the "phase one" deal.
The target on the upside is the 0.68 psychological level.
The 55 and 200 EMA moving averages look like they are about to cross to the upside too.
The RSI looks like it is in an extreme overbought position so a small pullback could occur.
NZD/USD Adittional Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6696
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.6672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6575
|Daily SMA50
|0.6465
|Daily SMA100
|0.6407
|Daily SMA200
|0.6525
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6677
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6616
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6554
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6321
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6658
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6647
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6592
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6738
