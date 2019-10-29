NZD/USD technical analysis: Flashing green, today's close pivotal

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Monday's Doji candle indicates indecision in the NZD/USD market. 
  • A close above Doji's high is needed to confirm a bullish reversal. 

NZD/USD has picked up a bid in Asia. As of writing, the currency pair is trading at 0.6365, representing 0.26% gains on the day.

The Kiwi Dollar created a Doji candle on the 50-day moving average (MA) support on Monday, signaling indecision and marking an end of the pullback from the Oct. 22 high of 0.6436.

The Doji candle would be validated and the outlook would again turn bullish if the spot closes Tuesday above Monday's high of 0.6360. A bullish daily close could yield rise to the 100-day MA, currently at 0.6468.

Meanwhile, a close below Monday's low of 0.6334 would imply a resumption of the sell-off fro the recent high of 006436 and yield a drop to 0.6241.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6365
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.6348
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.633
Daily SMA50 0.6341
Daily SMA100 0.6471
Daily SMA200 0.6601
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6361
Previous Daily Low 0.6333
Previous Weekly High 0.6437
Previous Weekly Low 0.6347
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6344
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.635
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6334
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6319
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6306
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6362
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6375
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.639

 

 

