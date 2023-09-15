NZD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, holds above 0.5900 amid weaker USD

- NZD/USD struggles to preserve its modest intraday gains, though the downside remains limited.
- The risk-on impulse prompts some USD profit-taking and lends support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- The lack of follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further gains.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers following an intraday uptick to the 0.5935 area on Friday and has now surrendered its modest intraday gains. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the daily trough, around the 59.00 mark, which represents the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
In the meantime, a generally positive tone around the equity markets, bolstered by more stimulus from China, undermines the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and should lend some support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) lowered the Reserve Ratio Requirements for local lenders by 25 bps. This is the second such move this year and is expected to release more liquidity, which should potentially shore up growth in the world's second-largest economy. Adding to this, China reported better-than-expected Industrial Production and Retail Sales figures for August, which further investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Despite the aforementioned supporting factors, the NZD/USD pair, so far, has been struggling to gain any meaningful traction. Furthermore, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance favour the USD bulls. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the pair positioning for an extension of the recent recovery from the 0.5860-0.5855 region, or the YTD low touched last week. The incoming upbeat US macro data continue to point to a resilient economy. This, along with still-sticky inflation, supports prospects for one more 25 bps Fed rate hike move by the end of this year.
Hence, strong follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the 0.5945 region, is needed to confirm that the NZD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index later during the early North American session. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register modest weekly gains.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5914
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.5912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5923
|Daily SMA50
|0.606
|Daily SMA100
|0.6114
|Daily SMA200
|0.6202
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5945
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5901
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5961
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5847
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5918
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5929
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5894
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.585
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5938
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5964
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5982
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold extends gains toward $1,920, focus on US economic data
Gold price extends gains on the second day, trading higher near $1,920 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the European session on Friday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely attributed to a slight correction in the USD.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.