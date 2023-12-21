NZD/USD struggles to surpass 0.6250, eyes on US data releases

Share:

NZD/USD grapples to gain ground after retreating from a five-month high at 0.6298.

Improved US data showed positive signs for the US economy, providing support for USD.

Investors await US GDP data for further impetus on the US economy.

NZD/USD holds its position below 0.6250 during the early European hours on Thursday, struggling to retrace its recent losses recorded on Wednesday. The NZD/USD pair pulled back from the five-month high at 0.6298 reached in the previous session, which could be attributed to the improved economic data from the United States (US).

A rebound in existing home sales and a substantial increase in consumer confidence are both positive signs for the US economy. The US Existing Home Sales Change indicated a notable monthly rate increase of 0.8% in November, swinging from the previous decline of 4.1%. While CB Consumer Confidence experienced substantial growth in December, rising from 101.0 to 110.07.

The decline in the US Dollar Index (DXY) despite higher Treasury yields suggests that investors are keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve's stance. It seems like the dovish sentiment regarding the interest rate trajectory is influencing market speculation. The DXY trades lower around 102.40, with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons bidding at 4.38% and 3.88%, respectively, by the press time.

On the Kiwi side, On Wednesday, the improved Consumer Confidence data contributed support to underpinning the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the US Dollar (USD). The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr's cautious approach and acknowledgment of the journey ahead, particularly with high inflation levels, reflect the complexity of navigating economic landscapes.

On Thursday, Kiwi Credit Card Spending (YoY) showed an increase of 3.3% in November, versus the 2.8% drop in October. On the United States docket, investors await the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q3), Initial Jobless Claims, and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey.