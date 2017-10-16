NZD/USD struggles to rise above 0.72, remains in daily range

NZD/USD struggles to rise above 0.72, remains in daily rangeBy Eren Sengezer
After starting the day with a small bearish gap, the NZD/USD pair turned positive on the day but had been having a difficult time rising above the critical 0.72 handle, which capped last week's rally. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7192, gaining 0.11% on the day.
In the previous week, the pair was able to take advantage of the USD weakness and gained more than 100-pips. However, amid a lack of fresh catalysts, the pair is struggling to gather bullish momentum. Moreover, the US Dollar Index is holding on to modest daily gains above the 93 handle. Today's only noteworthy data from the U.S. showed that the headline general business conditions index of the Empire State Manufacturing Survey climbed six points to 30.2, its highest level in three years.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session, Consumer Price Index data from New Zealand will be released, which remained unchanged in on a monthly basis and came in at 1.7% annually in September. A higher-than-expected inflation could help the kiwi gather strength against its peers and allow the pair to test the 0.72 handle once again.
Technical outlook
With a daily close below 0.7200 (psychological level/last week's high), the pair could aim for 0.7280 (100-DMA) and 0.7345 (Sep. 22 high). On the downside, supports align at 0.7150 (200-DMA), 0.7100 (psychological level) and 0.7055 (Oct. 10 low). The RSI indicator on the daily graph for the pair continues to tread water near the 50 handle, suggesting a near-term neutral outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.