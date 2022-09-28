- NZD/USD drops to over a two-year low and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, a further rise in the US bond yields underpin the USD.
- The risk-off mood also contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair nosedives to its lowest level since March 2020 during the first half of trading on Wednesday, albeit manages to recover a few pips during the early European session. The pair is currently hovering below the 0.5600 mark, still down nearly 2% for the day, and remains at the mercy of the US dollar price dynamics.
In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, hits a fresh two-decade high amid expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. The bets were reaffirmed by the overnight hawkish remarks by Fed officials, which, in turn, allows the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to stand tall near its highest level since April 2020.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood provides an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback and contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive kiwi. Investors remain worried that rapidly rising borrowing costs will lead to a deeper global economic downturn. Furthermore, the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict takes its toll on the global risk sentiment.
The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside. That said, the extremely oversold RSI (14) on short-term charts is holding back bearish traders from positioning for an extension of the depreciating move. This, in turn, seems to be the only factor offering some support to spot prices, at least for the time being.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Pending Home Sales data, due later during the early North American session. Apart from this, speeches by influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5597
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0108
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.89
|Today daily open
|0.5705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.597
|Daily SMA50
|0.6148
|Daily SMA100
|0.6231
|Daily SMA200
|0.649
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5722
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5624
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6003
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.573
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5685
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5662
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5585
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
