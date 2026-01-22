The NZD/USD pair gains momentum to around 0.5850 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) edges higher against the Greenback amid risk-on sentiment as US President Donald Trump touts a Greenland deal. Traders brace for the final reading of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3), weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, which will be released later on Thursday.

Trump said on Wednesday that he would refrain from imposing tariffs on goods from European nations opposing his effort to take possession of Greenland. He added that a “framework of a future deal” was reached regarding the island. Trump did not give details of the framework, and it was unclear what the agreement entails. Hopes for a solution in Trump’s ambitions for Greenland could support the riskier currency, such as the Kiwi against the US Dollar (USD) in the near term.

The New Zealand Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be in the spotlight later on Friday. The headline CPI is estimated to show an increase of 0.5% QoQ in the fourth quarter (Q4), while the annual CPI is projected to show a rise of 3.0% during the same period. Any signs of softer inflation in New Zealand could weigh on the New Zealand Dollar as it could reduce the probability of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raising interest rates.