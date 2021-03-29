NZD/USD sticking close to 0.7000 as markets ignore rising US Covid-19 cases

- NZD/USD has spent the last few hours flirting with the 0.7000 level and is flat on the day.
- Market sentiment has not been dented by the somewhat concerning continued rise in Covid-19 cases in the US.
NZD/USD has spent the last few hours flirting with the 0.7000 level and even at one point nearly managed to make it as high as the 0.7020 mark. Its been a rather uneventful session for the pair as markets ready themselves for key events later in the week, so it perhaps not surprising to see the kiwi languish close to the sticky 0.7000 level. At present, the pair is trading just under the big figure and is flat on the day.
Driving the day
There has not been any news out of New Zealand worth noting, but there are a few stories out of the US worth talking about. Perhaps the most important thing happening in the US right now is the fact that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and this has become increasingly concerning to government officials. The White House and Centre for Disease Control have been urging states to slow their reopening drives and reinstate mask mandates and US President Joe Biden has even gone as far as saying he thinks states should pause their reopening efforts.
The fear is that the US might follow in the footsteps of mainland Europe and suffer a third wave of Covid-19 cases. Indeed, as is the case in Europe, the rising case count is being driven by variants of the virus, including the more transmissible UK strain. This news is yet to deliver a noticeable dent to the market’s appetite for risk and thus, for now, the kiwi is unscathed; the S&P 500 is trading very close to record high levels, crude oil is up on the day.
Some might say markets are being complacent in the face of what could be the beginnings of a nasty third wave of infections, a wave that could hit US growth expectations for the year. Other analysts might argue though that this wave is going to be different to past waves given the US has already been able to vaccinate most of its most vulnerable citizens, drastically reducing their risk of being hospitalised/dying. This means that while a third wave is entirely possible, the spike in hospitalisations and deaths ought to be much smaller – this line of thinking might be allowing cooler heads to prevail, for now.
US President Joe Biden will reportedly say that 90% of the US population will be eligible for vaccination from 19 April and that he is set to double the number of pharmacies offering the vaccine when he speaks later in the week; as long as the US’ vaccine rollout continues to truck along at a much faster pace than anyone would have expected even a few months ago, third-wave concerns are likely to be at least partially kept in check.
Sticking with President Biden’s comments later in the week; the main focus of his speech on Wednesday will be any remarks on further stimulus. White House Press Secretary Rochelle Psaki said over the weekend that Biden wants to split his “recovery” package into two separate parts, the first of which involves infrastructure and will be unveiled on Wednesday. Action on student debt is also expected to be announced. Details on part two of the recovery package will come later in April. Markets expect tax hikes, particularly on corporations and those earning over $400K per year (or in a couple earning more than this amount) to be announced alongside these proposals.
These proposals ought to feed into a stronger US dollar, given higher levels of investment in infrastructure in the US in the coming years is likely to give the economic outlook a solid and sustained boost versus countries that are not investing as much (like the Eurozone). However, a better performing US economy will be good for global growth and trade, which generally ought to be good for currencies of small open economies such as NZD. Even is NZD/USD does struggle to gain further ground then, it may well outperform the likes of EUR, GBP and JPY.
In terms of the coming week; the main events stateside are the March ISM manufacturing report on Thursday and then the March labour market report on Friday (things will be extra choppy given markets are closed for Good Friday). Meanwhile, in New Zealand, focus will be on the latest ANZ business survey on Thursday, as well as ANZ’s consumer confidence survey for March, also out on Thursday.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.7006
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7155
|Daily SMA50
|0.7194
|Daily SMA100
|0.7125
|Daily SMA200
|0.687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7006
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7183
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6943
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6967
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD remains suppressed under 1.18, as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation and despite the reopening of the Suez Canal. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
Visa confirms support for Ethereum based USD Coin transactions following increasing demand. Bitcoin starts to close the gap toward $60,000 after breaking out of a descending parallel channel.
S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks
Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.
XAU/USD suffers at the hands of the US 10-year yield spiking
The price of gold is falling at the start of the week as the US dollar extends higher despite the shallow daily correction on the DXY. The 10-year yield is higher by 2.56% having made a recent high of 1.7170%.