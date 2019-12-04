- NZD/USD witnesses a pullback amid fresh trade war concerns.
- The Kiwi pair earlier rose to the four-month high amid growing concerns of CFTC buying.
- Trade headlines could entertain markets ahead of Friday’s US employment data.
NZD/USD shrugs off China’s better than forecast Caixin Services PMI while staying on the back foot around 0.6515 during early Tuesday.
China’s November month Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) beat 52.7 expected and 51.1 prior with 53.7 mark. It’s worth mentioning that China’s official and Caixin Manufacturing PMI recently registered upbeat numbers.
Even so, markets seem to care more about the trade war concerns than the likely improvement in Chinese economics. Escalation of the political tension between the United States (US) and China seems to gain market attention off-late, not to forget the fears of trade war between the US and rest of the major economies including Europe, Japan and East America.
News that the US still has Auto tariffs on cards and the US House passing sanctions on senior Chinese officials shows the Trump administration’s readiness to push the phase-one deal to 2020. On the other hand, China’s Foreign Ministry recently urged the US to stop wrongdoing regarding the Xinjiang Act after the dragon nation sanctioned the US Non-Government Organizations (NGO).
The risk tone heavies due to the same and exerts downside pressure on the S&P 500 Futures.
Market players seem to have contributed a liking for the NZD/USD pair as Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) positioning data for November 20 to 26 suggest a reluctance of short positions by the speculators.
Moving on, a lack of major data from New Zealand will keep focus on Friday’s key employment releases from the US. Forecasts concerning the US jobs report for November shows overall upbeat signs.
Technical Analysis
200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level near 0.6515 acts as immediate key support whereas August month top surrounding 0.6590, followed by 0.6600 round-figure, stay on the Bull’s radar.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6515
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.6518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6406
|Daily SMA50
|0.6364
|Daily SMA100
|0.6413
|Daily SMA200
|0.6545
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6534
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6394
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6321
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6518
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6455
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6537
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6556
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6578
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD returns to lows on RBA's QE expectations
The AUD bulls failed to sustain the upbeat Chinese Services PMI led bounce, as AUD/USD turned south again amid increased expectations of an RBA QE, fanned by sluggish Australian Q3 growth numbers.
USD/JPY: Weaker around 108.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls retain control amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.
US ADP Employment November Preview: For better or worse all roads lead to China
Employment at ADP’s clients is projected to rise 140,000 in November following gains of 125,000 in October and 93,000 in September. The ADP payroll accounting is the chief employment indicator for BLS Employment Situation Report.
Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478
Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
GBP/USD: Doji on H4, overbought RSI check buyers, October top in focus
GBP/USD revisits 1.3000 psychological magnets during its initial run-up amid Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote earlier stepped back from October highs with a bearish candlestick formation on the four hour (H4) chart.