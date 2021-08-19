NZD/USD steadies around 0.6830, remains on track to post lowest daily close of 2021

Previewing NZD/USD's near-term outlook, "there is no change to the weak outlook and a break of 0.6840 would shift the focus to 0.6800," UOB Group analysts said. "On the upside, a breach of 0.6960 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 0.7000 yesterday) would indicate that the downward pressure has eased.”

In the meantime, the greenback, which received a boost from the FOMC's July meeting minutes, capitalizes on safe-haven flows and the US Dollar Index is staying above 93.50, the highest level in nine months.

Escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and China, the coronavirus-related lockdown in New Zealand and the general risk-averse market atmosphere continue to weigh heavily on NZD/USD since the beginning of the week. Reflecting the dismal market mood, major European equity indexes suffered heavy losses and Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Thursday.

The NZD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since November at 0.6809 on Thursday. Although the pair managed to stage a recovery during the American trading hours, it lost its momentum near 0.6850 and was last seen losing 0.85% on the day at 0.6830.

