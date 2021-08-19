NZD/USD steadies around 0.6830, remains on track to post lowest daily close of 2021

- NZD/USD looks to close deep in the negative territory on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index trades at fresh multi-month highs above 93.50.
- Risk sentiment is likely to continue to drive NZD/USD's action ahead of the weekend.
The NZD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since November at 0.6809 on Thursday. Although the pair managed to stage a recovery during the American trading hours, it lost its momentum near 0.6850 and was last seen losing 0.85% on the day at 0.6830.
Escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and China, the coronavirus-related lockdown in New Zealand and the general risk-averse market atmosphere continue to weigh heavily on NZD/USD since the beginning of the week. Reflecting the dismal market mood, major European equity indexes suffered heavy losses and Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Thursday.
In the meantime, the greenback, which received a boost from the FOMC's July meeting minutes, capitalizes on safe-haven flows and the US Dollar Index is staying above 93.50, the highest level in nine months.
NZD/USD outlook
Previewing NZD/USD's near-term outlook, "there is no change to the weak outlook and a break of 0.6840 would shift the focus to 0.6800," UOB Group analysts said. "On the upside, a breach of 0.6960 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 0.7000 yesterday) would indicate that the downward pressure has eased.”
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6829
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.81
|Today daily open
|0.6885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6992
|Daily SMA50
|0.7008
|Daily SMA100
|0.7095
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6952
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6864
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6969
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6897
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7026
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
