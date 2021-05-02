NZD/USD stays depressed below 0.7200, seeks fresh clues amid off in China

- NZD/USD fades bounce off one-week low tested last Friday.
- Market sentiment sours amid doubts over global recovery from the pandemic and on the US stimulus.
- Off in China, light calendar at home trouble momentum traders.
NZD/USD takes offers around 0.7170 while fading the late Friday’s corrective pullback during early Monday’s Asian trading session. The kiwi pair dropped the most in a month the previous day as the US dollar benefited from risk-off mood and upbeat data at home. Amid an absence of major positives during the weekend, not to forget a light calendar and holiday in China, the kiwi pair extends the latest downtrend.
Despite faster vaccinations in the West and recent recovery in the global economics, not only from New Zealand, risk appetite remains weak amid uncertainty over the future economic recovery. The reason could be spotted from virus resurgence in Asia and uneven jabbing in the developed countries. It’s worth mentioning that the recent chatters suggesting one jab isn’t enough to curb the virus spread even for a short-term, which is the most governments think, seem to weigh on the sentiment.
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden’s stimulus packages are in limbo as Republicans don’t want to back the tax hike, not to forget the rejection to fund the entire $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan”. Even so, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently said, during an NBC interview, “it would be ‘safest’ to include the means for President Biden's infrastructure plan to fund itself.”
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print 0.13% intraday gains despite Friday’s downbeat performance of Wall Street.
Moving on, an off in China and a light calendar in New Zealand keeps NZD/USD traders searching for Aussie catalysts and risk updates for fresh impulse in Asia. It should, however, be noted that the pair marked the biggest monthly gain of 2021 in April and hence further downside can’t be ruled out.
Technical analysis
Not only a monthly support line and 100-day SMA, near 0.7165, but a confluence of 21-day and 50-day SMA around 0.7145 also tests NZD/USD sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7172
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.7164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.7153
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.6942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7256
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7287
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7019
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7335
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
GBP/USD: Bearish case building up
The GBP/USD pair lost roughly 150 pips on Friday to close the week in the red, a handful of pips above the 1.3800 threshold. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could complete a full retracement to 1.3668.
Gold snaps three-week winning streak, looks to test $1,760
The XAU/USD pair failed to break above $1,800 in the previous week and opened in a calm manner on Monday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key macroeconomic events of the week. Initial support for gold aligns at $1,760 ahead of $1,740.
Dogecoin on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. The digital asset only faces one critical resistance level before a potential breakout to new all-time highs.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.