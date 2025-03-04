- NZD/USD edges lower to near 0.5600 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.
- China is preparing countermeasures against fresh US import tariffs set to take effect on Tuesday.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in weaker than the expectation, falling to 50.3 in February vs. 50.9 prior.
The NZD/USD pair remains on the defensive around 0.5610 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) amid concerns about an escalating trade war between the United States (US) and China, the world's top two economies.
China's state-backed Global Times reported early Tuesday that China’s Commerce Ministry vowed to take “necessary countermeasures” to safeguard China’s legitimate rights and interests. The ministry reiterated its firm opposition to the US move to impose another 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting on Tuesday. The escalating trade tensions exert some selling pressure on the China-proxy Kiwi as China is a major trading partner to New Zealand.
On the USD’s front, soft US economic data for the manufacturing sectors released Monday could undermine the Greenback and cap the downside for the pair. The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 50.3 in February versus 50.9 prior. This figure came in below the market consensus of 50.5.
Later on Tuesday, traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Thomas Barkin and John William are set to speak. The attention will shift to Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4), which will be released on Wednesday.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the red near 0.6200 after RBA Minutes, Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD retains its negative bias, hovering near 0.6200 after the dovish RBA Minutes, which showed that policymakers placed weight on downside risks to the economy. The escalating US-China trade war overshadows in-line Australian Retail Sales, weighing further on the Aussie despite a subdued US Dollar.
USD/JPY stays heavy near 149.00 amid risk aversion
USD/JPY holds sizeable losses near 149.00 early Tuesday, reacting to Trump's threat to Japan regarding the likely Yen devaluation. Further, BoJ rate hike expectations and fears over a global tariff war spur risk aversion and benefit the safe-haven Japanese Yen, keeping the pair undermined.
Gold price consolidates below $2,900 mark amid tariff concerns
Gold price preserves the previous day's recovery gains from a three-week low but remains below $2,900 amid concerns over Trump's tariff policies and global trade war fears. Moreover, geopolitical risks might continue to fuel safe-haven demand for the bullion.
Markets take a swan dive as Trump’s tariff tirade spooks investors
On Monday, Wall Street took a swan dive straight into the plunge tank, rattled by President Trump’s latest tariff bombshell. With levies on Canada and Mexico set to kick in on Tuesday, investors hit the panic button, sending stocks into a tailspin.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Angst rises ahead of tariff deadline and full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
A reality show in the White House – the world is still digesting the dressing down of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, but markets have to focus on other actions of US President Donald Trump: tariffs. The dramas come in a week of top-tier data. It is time to fasten your seatbelts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.