NZD/USD softens below 0.6000 amid expectation of slower pace of Fed rate cuts

- NZD/USD weakens to near 0.5970 in Monday’s early Asian session.
- Expectation of slower pace of Fed rate reductions boosts the US Dollar.
- Fresh stimulus policies from China might help limit the NZD’s losses.
The NZD/USD pair trades with mild losses around 0.5970 on Monday during the Asian trading hours. The firmer Greenback amid stronger US economic data and the less dovish stance of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) undermine the pair.
Meanwhile, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of currencies, currently trades near a three-month top of 104.50. US rate futures have priced in a 97.7% possibility that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) in November, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Data released by the US Census Bureau on Friday showed that Durable Goods Orders in the US declined by 0.8% in September, beating the estimation of a 1.0% decrease. Durable Goods Orders excluding transportation increased 0.4% in September. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 70.5 in October, the highest in six months, better than the previous reading and the consensus.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) lowered its Official Cash Rate (OCR) in August and cut another OCR in October. The RBNZ is expected to deliver another 50 basis points (bps) reductions at its final monetary policy of the year on November 27, with markets pricing some risk of a 75-point move. This, in turn, weighs on the Kiwi against the USD.
Traders will keep an eye on the additional fresh stimulus measures from Chinese officials to boost the economy. On Monday, China’s Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min stated that China will step up countercyclical adjustments of its macro policies to bolster economic recovery in the fourth quarter, which will lay a solid foundation for achieving the annual growth target of around 5% this year. Any positive developments from fresh plans could lift the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), as China is a major trading partner to New Zealand.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends its losses amid risk-off sentiment
The Australian Dollar continues its decline for the second straight session on Monday. However, hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia may limit further losses for the AUD/USD pair. Traders are cautious as they await key domestic inflation data set for release on Wednesday, which could impact RBA’s monetary policy outlook.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen slumps to three-month low after ruling coalition loses majority in election
The Japanese Yen drops to a fresh three-month low against its American counterpart during the Asian session on Monday after Japan’s longtime ruling party lost its majority for the first time in 15 years at Sunday's national election.
Gold holds below $2,750, potential downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower to near $2,735, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Monday. However, the downside of the precious metal might be limited amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding the US presidential election.
Week ahead: A decisive week for USD with NFP and more. BoJ meets
A crucial week lies ahead with US jobs report, advance GDP and PCE inflation. The Bank of Japan is expected to hold rates, but will it flag a year-end hike? Flash GDP and CPI data for the euro area are also hotly anticipated. Australian quarterly CPI and UK budget on the agenda too.
US elections: The race to the White House tightens
Trump closes in on Harris’s lead in the polls. Neck and neck race spurs market jitters. Outcome still hinges on battleground states.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.