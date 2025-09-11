NZD/USD weakens to near 0.5930 in Thursday’s early European session.

Barclays analysts expect the Fed to start rate cuts this month and see three reductions in total for 2025.

RBNZ’s Hawkesby reiterated that the projection is for the OCR to fall by another half-percentage point by year’s end.

The NZD/USD pair drifts lower to around 0.5930 during the early European session on Thursday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Investors might turn cautious ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August later on Thursday.

Barclays analysts predict three straight rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) by the end of the year. They forecast a 25 basis points (bps) reduction in September, October, and December. Traders ramp up bets of Fed rate cuts after a disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which has led to some suggestions of a jumbo reduction. This, in turn, could weigh on the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair.

Nonetheless, a deeper cut is considered unlikely due to remaining caution among some FOMC policymakers. Financial markets are now fully pricing in a 25 bps rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, while the possibility of a larger 50 bps reduction has also risen to nearly 12%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Christian Hawkesby reiterated that the Official Cash Rate (OCR) is projected to reach 2.5% by the end of the year. Hawkesby added that the pace of reductions will depend on incoming data, and further data on the speed of New Zealand’s economic recovery will influence the future path of the OCR.

The RBNZ resumed rate cuts at its August meeting after pausing in July as the sputtering recovery eased concerns about an uptick in price pressures. Policymakers will continue to watch the second-round impacts of US tariff policies on both global growth and New Zealand businesses. Any signs of weakness in the New Zealand economy could drag the Kiwi lower against the USD.