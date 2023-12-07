- NZD/USD stages recovery, as Bank of Japan Governor Ueda's hawkish comments impact the Greenback.
- US equities rebound on softer-than-expected jobs data; speculations of over 100 basis points Fed rate cut impact the US Dollar.
- BoJ's Ueda suggests various policy rate options, triggering a 2.20% Yen rally against the Greenback.
The NZD/USD stages a recovery on Thursday as the Greenback (USD) remains under pressure, courtesy of hawkish comments by Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda. That, along with soft US economic data revealed in the day, sponsored the pair’s leg up to the current exchange rate at 0.6187 and gains 0.87%.
The US Dollar Index falls more than 0.50% an NZD/USD’s tailwind
US equities rebounded during the North American session, fueled by softer-than-expected US jobs data. Speculations the US Federal Reserve would slash rates by more than 100 basis points mount, a headwind for the Greenback. Hence, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the currency’s value against six rivals drops 0.57%, at 103.56, weighed by a strong Japanese Yen (JPY).
Comments by the BoJ Governor Ueda stated that there are various options for the policy rate, such as normalizing monetary policy and paving the way to end negative interest rates. That roiled up the markets, with the Yen rallying against the Greenback more than 2.20%.
Delving into US data, Initial Jobless Claims for the last week missed estimates of 222K, which came at 220K but exceeded two weeks’ data of 219K. The US Challenge Job Cuts revealed companies trimmed job posts by 45K, 24% more than October’s 38.826K. Today’s data and previously released data keep investors' hopes high that the US central banks will cut rates in the first half of 2024.
The economic docket was absent on the New Zealand front and would finish the week that way. However, NZ is seen as a proxy for China, one of its largest trading partners. China’s Exports grew for the first time in six months, rising by 0.5%, while Imports fell by 0.6%.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD downtrend halts on Thursday, though downside risks remain unless buyers reclaim the high of December 6 at 0.6177. A breach of the latter will open the door to challenge the 0.6200 figure. Once cleared, there would be a clear path to test the July 31 high at 0.6225. On the other hand, a bearish resumption is the most likely scenario, as the 200-day moving average (DMA) acts like a magnet. Firstly, the sellers must drag prices toward 0.6100, ahead of the 200-DMA at 0.6088.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6182
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|0.6139
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6054
|Daily SMA50
|0.5967
|Daily SMA100
|0.5982
|Daily SMA200
|0.6089
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6178
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6208
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6117
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6169
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
