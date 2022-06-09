- The NZD/USD slumps to fresh three-week lows, despite the RBNZ’s beginning of its QT program.
- US initial Jobless Claims rose more than expected, but market players are focused on US inflation data.
- The RBNZ will begin its Quantitative Tightening (QT) program at an NZ $5 billion rate.
The New Zealand dollar slides for the fifth consecutive day after reaching a daily high at 0.6461. However, the NZD/USD is dipping below the 0.6400 figure amidst a risk-off market mood. At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6385, down by 0.86%.
Risk-aversion and a firm US Dollar, a headwind for the NZD/USD
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged but laid the ground for a lift-off. Worries that more central banks will begin tightening monetary conditions shift the market mood towards risk-off. That said, the NZD/USD fell as investors sought safe-haven assets in the FX complex, boosting the greenback.
Before Wall Street opened, the US Department of Labor reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on June 4 increased to 229K, higher than the foreseen 210K. Albeit a negative report, the market mainly ignored it, as they are focused on Friday’s US inflation report.
The May Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to print 8.3% YoY, in line with the previous two readings. Meanwhile, the core CPI is estimated to hit 5.9% YoY. Late in the day, the University of Michigan would release the preliminary reading for June of its Consumer Sentiment report, which would give investors a guide on how US citizens deal with the current economic outlook.
During the Thursday Asian session, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is getting ready to unwind its pandemic stimulus program and will begin selling its securities back to the Treasury Department debt office at a rate of NZ $5 billion. The following RBNZ monetary policy will be on July 15, in which market players expect another 50 bps rate hike to leave the Overnight Cash Rate at 2.50%.
Key Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6385
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|0.6456
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6425
|Daily SMA50
|0.6584
|Daily SMA100
|0.6669
|Daily SMA200
|0.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6494
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6435
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.646
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6472
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6403
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6521
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6548
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pierces 0.7100 as Wall Street sells off
The AUD/USD pair ends Thursday at fresh weekly lows, as US indexes sold-off into the close. Fears related to global overheating inflation and slowing economic growth pushed high-yielding assets lower, while the greenback soared.
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 in the ECB’s aftermath
EUR/USD has continued to fall in the American session after reaching a weekly high of 1.0773. The ECB's hesitancy to commit to 50 basis points rate hikes amid fragmentation risks weighs on the shared currency ahead of Friday's US inflation data.
Gold: The dollar set to win the battle
Gold trades around $1,850, marginally lower on Thursday, as the market mood turned firmly sour following the ECB decision. As widely anticipated, the central bank left rates unchanged and announced a rate hike coming in July, followed by another one in September.
Terra’s Do Kwon may not face criminal charges even though LUNA 2.0 is also crashing
Terra Luna price is bringing back the pain to investors' portfolios as the price is experiencing more mudslides to start the month of June. Terra continues the heartbreak as bears are suppressing the controversial cryptocurrency to no avail.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!