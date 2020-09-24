NZD/USD sidelined near 0.6550 after biggest single-day decline since Aug. 7

- NZD/USD is consolidating near 0.6550 after Wednesday's 1.28% drop.
- Kiwi has lost more than 200 pips this week.
- The bulls remain on the sidelines despite the upbeat New Zealand trade surplus.
The NZD/USD bears are taking a breather, having pushed the pair lower by 1.28% on Wednesday. That was the biggest daily decline since Aug. 7 and the third straight consecutive decline.
The recent decline from 0.68 to 0.6536 (overnight low) could be attributed to the broad-based US dollar demand. The greenback picked up a bid earlier this week, tracking risk aversion in the global stock markets and due to relatively less dovish comments by Federal Reserve policymakers.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday; however, the status quo decision failed to put a floor under the Kiwi. Similarly, the upbeat New Zealand data released early Thursday has so far failed to impress the Kiwi bulls.
According to Stats NZ, New Zealand's imports fell by more than $1 billion in August 2020, leading to the largest annual trade surplus since 2014.
While imports declined by 16% in annualized terms, exports increased by 8.6%.
At press time, the pair is trading near 0.550, representing a 0.11% gain on the day.
The daily chart shows a double top bearish reversal pattern. As such, the bias would remain bearish while the pair is held below the double top neckline level of 0.6601 (Sept. 9 low).
The dollar index has broken higher from its two-month range of 92.00 to 94.00. Hence, the US dollar's broad-based recovery rally looks set to continue.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6546
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|0.6576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6696
|Daily SMA50
|0.664
|Daily SMA100
|0.6495
|Daily SMA200
|0.6394
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6648
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6535
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6799
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6605
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6524
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6473
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6637
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6699
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.675
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls at key support juncture, eyes on 38.2 % correction
AUD/USD has been in the hands of the bears all the way to a critical support area and the focus now is on the correction pertaining to the USD. The focus is now on whether the US dollar gives back some ground before completing a 5-wave technical move to the upside.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
USD/JPY: This could be the bulls's last dance in the 105, eyes on 103.50s
USD/JPY is stalling at market structure and bears and looking for opportunity to the downside. Bulls might have some upside to go yet, but the air will be getting thinner in those heights.
Euro outlook: Is 1.15 next?
Investors continued to sell euros on Wednesday, driving the currency to its weakest level since July. Europe’s greatest fear is materializing with the number of coronavirus cases exceeding 5 million. As we indicated at the start of the week, stricter restrictions are on their way.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.