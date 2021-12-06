NZD/USD seems vulnerable near YTD low, below mid-0.6700s amid stronger USD

- NZD/USD was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near the lowest level since November 2020.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside.
- Easing Omicron fears extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi and helped limit losses.
The NZD/USD pair consolidated its recent losses to the lowest level since November 2020 and was seen oscillating in a range around the 0.6750-40 region heading into the European session.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair, instead led to a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new week. The global risk sentiment stabilized a bit in reaction to reports from South Africa, suggesting that Omicron patients only had relatively mild symptoms. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi.
The supporting factor was largely offset by the emergence of fresh buying around the US dollar, which was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. As investors' looked past Friday's mixed US NFP report, the USD was back in demand amid firming expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed. Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation.
In fact, the money markets indicate a high probability of the Fed liftoff by May 2022. This, along with a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields from the lowest level since September, underpinned the greenback. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of the USD bulls and supports prospects for a further depreciating move for the NZD/USD pair. Hence, the range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6746
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6948
|Daily SMA50
|0.7012
|Daily SMA100
|0.7012
|Daily SMA200
|0.707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6828
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6741
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6868
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6795
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.686
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6893
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1300 as USD tracks firmer yields
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.1300 as the US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mod. ECB’s Lagarde pushes back reflation fears, US NFP data fails to dash hawkish Fed bias. Omicron updates and Fed sentiment to lead the way amid a quiet start to the week.
GBP/USD recaptures amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3250, extending the bounce flat amid the risk-on action in the European equities. Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the greenback and may cap gains amid Brexit uncertainties. Focus on Omicron updates and BOE-speak.
Gold flat-lined below 100/200-DMAs confluence resistance Premium
Gold witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the first trading day of a new week. Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields, a stronger USD capped the upside. Easing Omicron fears boosted investors’ confidence and undermined the safe-haven metal.
Cardano price eyes 25% gains as on-chain metrics signal recovery
Cardano price is consolidating after a swift recovery from the December 4 flash crash. Investors can expect the next leg to set up a higher high and flip the narrative bullish. Moreover, on-chain metrics for ADA also suggest that this move is possible.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?