NZD/USD rises toward 0.6150 after the RBNZ decides to keep OCR unchanged

- NZD/USD received support as RBNZ maintained the interest rate at 5.5% as inflation remained elevated.
- RBNZ is expected to maintain higher rates for longer as annual CPI remains above the 1-3% target band.
- Fed’s Susan Collins stated that progress toward interest rate adjustment will take longer.
The NZD/USD pair rebounded after two days of losses, trading around 0.6140 during Asian hours on Wednesday following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) interest rate decision. The central bank maintained its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.5% for the seventh consecutive meeting as inflation remains elevated, remaining above the 1-3% target band.
In the first quarter, New Zealand's annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 4.0%, compared to the previous reading of 4.7%. This has marked the lowest figure since the second quarter of 2021. This decline has fueled speculation that the RBNZ might consider rate cuts later in 2024.
In the United States (US), traders await the Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on May 1, seeking clues for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy stance. The central bank maintains a cautious stance regarding inflation and the possibility of rate cuts in 2024.
On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins spoke at the event of "Central Banking in the Post-Pandemic Financial System". Collins stated that progress toward interest rate adjustment will take longer and emphasized that patience is the right policy for the Fed.
Financial markets anticipate the first interest rate cut will occur in September at the earliest, with two reductions of a quarter percentage point each expected before the end of the year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Federal Reserve implementing a 25 basis-point rate cut in September has seen a slight uptick to 50.3%, compared to 49.6% a day ago.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6097
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6014
|Daily SMA50
|0.6004
|Daily SMA100
|0.6074
|Daily SMA200
|0.6041
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6118
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6087
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6146
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5995
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6068
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.614
NZD/USD holds strong gains near 0.6150 as RBNZ Orr's speaks
NZD/USD is consolidating the rally near the 0.6150 level after the RBNZ held the interest rate at 5.50% but upgraded its peak OCR forecast from 5.60% to 5.61% in September 2024, implying chances of another 25 bps hike in the offing. Governor Orr's presser is underway.
AUD/USD edges higher toward 0.6700, tracking Kiwi's RBNZ-led rally
AUD/USD is edging higher toward 0.6700 in Asian trading on Wednesday, picking up fresh bids in tandem with the NZD/USD pair. The Kiwi rallies on the hawkish RBNZ hold decision. Renewed US Dollar weakness also supports the pair ahead of the Fed Minutes.
Gold price clings to mild losses ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price trades on a negative note on Wednesday after retreating from a record high on Monday. Members of the Federal Reserve warned that the US central bank needed much more convincing that inflation was easing before it could begin cutting interest rates, emphasizing the Fed is likely to keep rates higher for longer.
DeFi and Layer 2 coins rally following Ethereum's rise
Ethereum ecosystem tokens have surged following ETH's recent rally after optimism that the Securities & Exchange Commission would approve spot ETH ETFs.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation set to fall sharply in April on lower energy prices
The UK Office for National Statistics will publish the CPI report on Wednesday. United Kingdom’s headline and core annual inflation are likely to fall sharply in April. The UK CPI data could affirm BoE June interest rate cut expectations.