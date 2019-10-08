NZD/USD rises to 0.63 as New Zealand posts biggest fiscal surplus since 2008

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD is flashing green and approaching key resistance at 0.6303. 
  • New Zealand's government posted biggest fiscal surplus in over a decade. 
  • New Zealand has fiscal room to increase spending to counter the economic slowdown.

The bid tone around the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthened, pushing the NZD/USD pair higher to 0.63 from 0.6289 after New Zealand's government unveiled a bumped fiscal surplus.

The Crown accounts released Tuesday showed the government's surplus rose by $2 billion to $7.5 billion in the fiscal year ended June 2020, beating the Treasury's forecast by $4 billion by a big margin.

Further, the net government debt dropped to 19.2% of GDP, down from 19.9% a year ago.

As a result, the government can afford to loosen its belt to counter the downward pressure on the economy. Put simply, the fiscal policy can play alongside monetary policy, helping the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) avoid falling into the zero interest rate policy trap.

Hence, the path of least resistance for the Kiwi appears to be on the higher side. As of writing, the pair is trading just below 0.63.

The hourly chart shows the pair is still trapped in a falling channel with resistance at 0.6303. A break higher would expose recent highs above 0.6335.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6296
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.6289
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6318
Daily SMA50 0.6385
Daily SMA100 0.6504
Daily SMA200 0.6632
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6322
Previous Daily Low 0.6283
Previous Weekly High 0.6338
Previous Weekly Low 0.6204
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6298
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6307
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6274
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6259
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6235
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6313
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6337
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6352

 

 

