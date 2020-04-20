NZD/USD retreats to mid-0.60s, clings to modest daily gains

- PBoC lowered its policy rate to 3.85% on Monday.
- US Dollar Index rebounds above 100 area on risk aversion.
- Coming up: Chicago Fed's National Activity Index for March.
The NZD/USD pair started the week on strong footing advanced higher toward the 0.6100 handle as the People's Bank of China's rate cut helped China-proxy NZD gather strength against the greenback. With the market sentiment turning sour ahead of the American session, however, the pair lost its traction and erased a portion of its gains. As of writing, the pair was up 0.37% on the day at 0.6047.
On Monday, the PBoC announced that it lowered the one-year loan prime rate to 3.85% from 4.05% and the five-year rate to 4.65% from 4.75% to reassure markets that it will continue to support the economy. Last week, the data from China revealed that the economy contracted by 6.8% on a yearly basis in the first quarter.
DXY rises above 100
On the other hand, the selling pressure surrounding global equity indexes on Monday show that markets have turned risk-averse at the start of the new week. Boosted by risk-off flows, the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed above the 100 handle and forced the pair to erase its gains. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.33% on the day at 100.05.
Later in the day, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, the Business NZ Performance of Services Index data from New Zealand will be released as well.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6048
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6032
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5965
|Daily SMA50
|0.613
|Daily SMA100
|0.636
|Daily SMA200
|0.6388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6051
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5956
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6131
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5922
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6015
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6166
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.