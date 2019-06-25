NZD/USD retreats slightly from 2-week highs, trades below 0.6650

- NZD/USD pair rises for the eight straight day on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index stays calm near the 96 handle ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
- RBNZ is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 1.5%.
The NZD/USD pair extended its rally into an eighth straight day on Tuesday and reached its highest level in two weeks at 0.6653 but has gone into a consolidation phase with the trading action turning subdued ahead of the day's key events. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on a daily basis at 0.6640.
Earlier today, the data published by the Statistics New Zealand showed that the trade deficit in May narrowed slightly to $5.490 billion but was largely ignored by the market participants, who continue to price the Fed rate cut expectations.
The US Dollar Index, which lost nearly 2% since the FOMC's dovish shift last week, is now moving sideways near the multi-month low that it set 95.84 earlier today. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is now a 59.5% and a 40.5% probability of a 25 basis point and 50 basis point rate cut, respectively, in July. Later in the day, investors will be paying close attention to FOMC Chairman Powell's remarks. Furthermore, NY Fed President Williams and Atlanta Fed President Bostic are both scheduled to deliver speeches as well.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its interest rate decision and release the policy statement. Although markets expect the policy rate to stay unchanged at 1.5%, the statement's language will be scrutinized for hints at a possible rate cut, which could force the pair to reverse its direction.
Previewing this event, “Although GDP and CPI are close to the Bank's targets, we cannot rule out the possibility of the Bank delivering a surprise cut at this meeting to show it is ahead of the curve. OIS is placing less than a 20% chance to this outcome,” said TD Securities analysts.
Key technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6639
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.6619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6569
|Daily SMA50
|0.6592
|Daily SMA100
|0.6703
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6627
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6606
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6684
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6481
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6571
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6635
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6651
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6675
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near multi-month highs ahead of Powell
US Fed Chief Powell will talk about monetary policy later today, keeping the greenback out of the market's favor, amid mounting speculation the central bank will cut rates as soon as July.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY: recovers to 107 area as markets wait for Powell's speech
10-year US T-bond yield extends slide, drops below 2%. US Dollar Index stays calm near the 96 mark. Fed's Williams & Bostic, FOMC Chairman Powell are scheduled to speak later today.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.