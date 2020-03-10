NZD/USD reports losses as Asian equities remain risk averse

- The risk-off tone in equities is likely weighing over NZD/USD.
- Technical charts are reporting a death cross, a major bearish indicator.
NZD/USD is flashing red amid risk-off tone in Asian equities.
The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6315, representing a 0.30% loss on the day, having hit a high of 0.6359 in early Asia. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index and the Shanghai Composite index are down 1% and 0.7% respectively. South Korea's Kospi is also flashing red, while shares in Hong Kong are flat-lined and those in Australia are reporting a 1.68% gain.
Asian equities are extending Monday's slide, which was fueled by oil price slide and coronavirus fears and the risk-off tone is likely weighing over the New Zealand dollar. Traders, however, should note that the futures on the S&P 500 are currently reporting over 2% gains. As a result, the sentiment could turn pro-risk during the day ahead, helping the Kiwi pick up a bid.
China PPI deflation
China's Producer Price Inflation (PPI) fell back into deflation in February on virus fears.=, the official data released at 01:30 GMT showed.
The inflation number came in at -0.4% versus expectations for -0.3% and may have added to bearish pressures around the NZD.
Death cross
The 50-day average is crossing over below the 200-day average. That death cross is widely considered a sign of a long-term bearish market. In reality, however, the death cross is based on backward-looking averages and lags prices.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.631
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|0.6338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6349
|Daily SMA50
|0.6487
|Daily SMA100
|0.6482
|Daily SMA200
|0.6483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6005
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6195
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends losses towards 0.6550 amid risk-off in Asian equities
AUD/USD extends losses towards 0.6550 amid downbeat NAB Business Survey, Chinese PPI figures and risk-off action in the Asian equities. Broad-based US dollar rebound alongside the US Treasury yields appears to further weigh down on the Aussie.
USD/JPY fades a bounce above 103.50 amid negative Japanese stocks
USD/JPY is fading the post-flash crash bounce above 103.50 and now tests the 103 level, despite the rebound in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as the losses in the Japanese equities drag the spot lower.
Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion
Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle.
WTI: Buyers will look for entry beyond $42.60
Having marked a flash crash of more than 20%, WTI retraces to $32.37 during Tuesday’s Asian session. While the recent recovery gains support from oversold RSI, buyers will wait for entry unless the black gold crosses Dec 2018 low.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.