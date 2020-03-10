NZD/USD reports losses as Asian equities remain risk averse

  • The risk-off tone in equities is likely weighing over NZD/USD. 
  • Technical charts are reporting a death cross, a major bearish indicator.

NZD/USD is flashing red amid risk-off tone in Asian equities. 

The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6315, representing a 0.30% loss on the day, having hit a high of 0.6359 in early Asia. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index and the Shanghai Composite index are down 1% and 0.7% respectively. South Korea's Kospi is also flashing red, while shares in Hong Kong are flat-lined and those in Australia are reporting a 1.68% gain. 

Asian equities are extending Monday's slide, which was fueled by oil price slide and coronavirus fears and the risk-off tone is likely weighing over the New Zealand dollar. Traders, however, should note that the futures on the S&P 500 are currently reporting over 2% gains. As a result, the sentiment could turn pro-risk during the day ahead, helping the Kiwi pick up a bid. 

China PPI deflation

China's Producer Price Inflation (PPI) fell back into deflation in February on virus fears.=, the official data released at 01:30 GMT showed. 

The inflation number came in at -0.4% versus expectations for -0.3% and may have added to bearish pressures around the NZD. 

Death cross

The 50-day average is crossing over below the 200-day average. That death cross is widely considered a sign of a long-term bearish market. In reality, however, the death cross is based on backward-looking averages and lags prices. 

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.631
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 0.6338
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6349
Daily SMA50 0.6487
Daily SMA100 0.6482
Daily SMA200 0.6483
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.645
Previous Daily Low 0.6005
Previous Weekly High 0.6373
Previous Weekly Low 0.6195
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.628
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6175
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6079
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.582
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5635
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6523
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6709
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6968

 

 

