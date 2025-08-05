NZD/USD remains weak near 0.5900 despite upbeat Chinese Services PMI data

- NZD/USD softens to around 0.5900 in Tuesday’s Asian session.
- China’s Caixin Services PMI unexpectedly jumped to 52.6 in July, stronger than expected.
- The US ISM Services PMI for July will be in the spotlight later on Tuesday.
The NZD/USD pair trades in negative territory near 0.5900 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains weak against the US Dollar (USD) despite the upbeat Chinese economic data. The attention will shift to the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which will be published later on Tuesday.
Data released by Caixin on Tuesday showed that China's Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) unexpectedly climbed to 52.6 in July from 50.6 in June. This figure came in stronger than the expectations of 50.2. However, the upbeat Chinese data fails to boost the China-proxy Kiwi as traders remain focused on the trade negotiations between the USA and China.
US Treasury Secretary Beseent said that an extension of the trade truce between the world's two leading economies is "likely," but markets remain cautious ahead of the August 12 deadline. Any signs of escalating trade tensions between the US and China could exert some selling pressure on the NZD, as China is a major trading partner of New Zealand.
On the USD’s front, the weaker-than-expected US July Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), along with the unexpected resignation by Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Adriana Kugler, might weigh on the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair. Fed funds futures traders ramped up bets on rate cuts after the downbeat US economic data. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now pricing in nearly an 84% possibility that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) in the September meeting.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range at around 0.6470 after strong China's Caixiin Services PMI
AUD/USD trades on the front foot, although in a tight range below the 0.6500 mark in Tuesday's Asian session. The US Dollar hangs near a one-week low amid rising bets that the Fed will cut rates in September, supporting the pair. Strong China's Caixin Services PMI fails to offer any inspiration to the Aussie.
USD/JPY rebounds to 147.00 amid upbeat mood
USD/JPY battles 147.00 early Tuesday, reversing a dip to two-week lows reached after the BoJ reiterated in the June meeting Minutes that it will continue raising the policy rate if the economy and prices move in line with forecasts. The pair recovers as positive risk sentiment undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen.
Gold price sits at weekly highs near $3,385 as Fed rate cut bets undermine USD
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the fourth consecutive day and remains close to one-week highs reached at $3,385 on Monday. Bets that the Fed will lower borrowing costs in September undermine the US Dollar and benefit the non-yielding yellow metal. However, the upbeat market mood warrants some caution for Gold buyers.
Crypto market shows recovery signs following last week's bearish scare
The crypto market showed signs of recovery on Monday, spearheaded by Bitcoin reclaiming the $115,000 mark and a 6% gain in Ethereum. A few analysts suggest that a return of inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, alongside favorable macroeconomic conditions, could trigger buy-the-dip interests among investors.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.