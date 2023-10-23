NZD/USD remains under pressure above 0.5800, US data eyed

- NZD/USD loses ground around 0.5821 amid the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials expressed a desire to hold rates unless inflation rises.
- the New Zealand Trade Balance (NZD) came in at $-15.33B YoY in September versus $-15.52B prior.
The NZD/USD pair trades in negative territory for the fifth consecutive day during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East exert some selling pressure on riskier assets like the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The pair currently trades around 0.5821, losing 0.15% on the day.
As the FOMC enters its blackout period, Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that he doesn't think that the US central bank will cut the rate before the middle of next year. Fed Philadelphia President Patrick Harker reiterated his preference to keep interest rates unchanged. While Fed Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the US central bank is "at or near the peak of the rate hike cycle. The expectation that the Fed will hold rates high for longer might lift the USD against the Kiwi and act as a headwind for the pair.
On the Kiwi front, the New Zealand markets closed for Labor Day. On Friday, the nation’s Trade Balance (NZD) came in at $-15.33B YoY in September versus $-15.52B prior. Exports eased to $4.87B during the said month versus $4.97B prior whereas Imports dropped to $7.20B compared to $7.24B in previous readings, Statistics New Zealand reported.
In the absence of economic data released from New Zealand’s docket this week, the NZD/USD pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. Traders will focus on the US S&P Global PMI on Tuesday, the first reading of Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on Thursday, and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on Friday. These figures could give a clear direction to the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5823
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5939
|Daily SMA50
|0.5932
|Daily SMA100
|0.6048
|Daily SMA200
|0.6149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5856
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5817
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5931
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5815
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5832
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5873
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.589
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
