NZD/USD remains unaffected by trade balance data as struggles below 0.7000

NZD/USD moves cautiously on Monday with positive bias.

The US Dollar Index slips from the 93.00 mark and trades lower.

The US Treasury yields remain below the 1.300 level, undermining the demand for the greenback.

NZD/USD kickstarts the fresh trading week on a higher note in the Asian session. The pair seems to struggle to push above the 0.7000 mark for the past four trading sessions.

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6981, up 0.14% for the day.

Kiwi remained unfazed by the June trade balance data, which narrowed to $261.4 million in June as compared to $472.6 million on yearly basis. The Trade data nearly halved in June as imports outpaced the exports, mainly due to a rise in the purchase of vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Meanwhile, the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) on Friday revised forecasts for NZD against the US dollar, keeping the greenback on the higher side. The Kiwi performance could be traced back to the global economic recovery, but the narrative took a backseat over the past month due to the high-speed spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,399 with 0.91% gains.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, slips below 93.00 with 0.02% losses.

As for now, investors are waiting for the US New Home Sales for June data to gauge the market sentiment.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6982 Today Daily Change 0.0011 Today Daily Change % 0.16 Today daily open 0.6971 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6986 Daily SMA50 0.709 Daily SMA100 0.7114 Daily SMA200 0.7085 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6993 Previous Daily Low 0.696 Previous Weekly High 0.7004 Previous Weekly Low 0.6881 Previous Monthly High 0.7289 Previous Monthly Low 0.6923 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.698 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6973 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6956 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6942 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6923 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6989 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7008 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7022



