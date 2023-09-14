NZD/USD remains sideways around 0.5900, investors await the Chinese data

The NZD/USD pair trades sideways around 0.5900 after retreating from a weekly high of 0.5944 during the early Asian session on Friday. Market players prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Chinese Production and Retail Sales. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, surged to 105.35, near its highest daily close since March. The US economy remains resilient and inflation rebounded in August. Data released on Thursday showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for August rose by more than anticipated, with the annual rate climbing to 1.5% from 0.8%. The annual Core rate came in at 2.2% from 2.4%. Additionally, Retail Sales for August increased by 0.6% MoM, exceeding expectations of 0.2%. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose by 220K from 217K, below the market consensus of 225K. However, these figures did not significantly shift the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy expectations. Markets anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain its interest rate next week. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the Fed will not hike the rate at its September meeting but the odds of a rising rate in November is 35%. On the Kiwi front, the recent economic data released by Business NZ revealed that the Business NZ PMI came in at 46.1 in August from 46.3 in the previous month. Earlier this week, the Food Price Index (FPI) for August rose by 0.5% MoM from a 0.5% drop in the previous month. The nation’s Electronic Card Retail Sales for August came in at 3.7% YoY from 2.2% in the previous reading, while the monthly figure grew 0.7% versus 0% prior. However, economic conditions in China will influence the New Zealander for the time being. Traders will monitor the Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production for fresh impetus. The better-than-expected data could boost the NZD and act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair. Looking ahead, market participants will keep an eye on Chinese data that includes Retail Sales and Industrial Production due later in the Asian session on Friday. In the US, forthcoming data includes the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, and the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence survey. These figures could give a clear direction to the NZD/USD pair .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.