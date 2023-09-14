NZD/USD remains sideways around 0.5900, investors await the Chinese data

- NZD/USD remains flat near 0.5900 following the New Zealand Business PMI data.
- Data on Thursday showed the US economy remains resilient and inflation rebounded in August.
- New Zealand Business PMI came in at 46.1 in August vs. 46.3 prior.
- Market players await Chinese data, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
The NZD/USD pair trades sideways around 0.5900 after retreating from a weekly high of 0.5944 during the early Asian session on Friday. Market players prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Chinese Production and Retail Sales. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, surged to 105.35, near its highest daily close since March.
The US economy remains resilient and inflation rebounded in August. Data released on Thursday showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for August rose by more than anticipated, with the annual rate climbing to 1.5% from 0.8%. The annual Core rate came in at 2.2% from 2.4%. Additionally, Retail Sales for August increased by 0.6% MoM, exceeding expectations of 0.2%. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose by 220K from 217K, below the market consensus of 225K.
However, these figures did not significantly shift the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy expectations. Markets anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain its interest rate next week. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the Fed will not hike the rate at its September meeting but the odds of a rising rate in November is 35%.
On the Kiwi front, the recent economic data released by Business NZ revealed that the Business NZ PMI came in at 46.1 in August from 46.3 in the previous month. Earlier this week, the Food Price Index (FPI) for August rose by 0.5% MoM from a 0.5% drop in the previous month. The nation’s Electronic Card Retail Sales for August came in at 3.7% YoY from 2.2% in the previous reading, while the monthly figure grew 0.7% versus 0% prior.
However, economic conditions in China will influence the New Zealander for the time being. Traders will monitor the Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production for fresh impetus. The better-than-expected data could boost the NZD and act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
Looking ahead, market participants will keep an eye on Chinese data that includes Retail Sales and Industrial Production due later in the Asian session on Friday. In the US, forthcoming data includes the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, and the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence survey. These figures could give a clear direction to the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.591
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.5918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5924
|Daily SMA50
|0.6065
|Daily SMA100
|0.6117
|Daily SMA200
|0.6204
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.588
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5961
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5847
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.589
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5861
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5938
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5986
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats as solid US economic data offset Aussie’s jobs report
The AUD/USD enjoyed a good uptick in Thursday’s session, supported by solid economic data from the United States (US). However, the pair ended with gains of 0.28%, and as the Asian session began, it exchanges hands at 0.6436, registering minuscule losses of 0.05%.
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in six months near 1.0630 Premium
EUR/USD lost over a hundred pips after the ECB rate hike. It bottomed at 1.0631, the lowest intraday level since March 17. The pair remains under pressure due to a weaker Euro, while the latest economic reports support the US Dollar.
Gold steady on Thursday, holds the $1,910 level heading into Friday
Gold taps into $1,910 as Gold finds a break from recent selling pressure. The XAU/USD is still well off the year's highs as inflation concerns ripple through investors. Friday data poised to continue soothing market fears of a potential recession later this year.
Friend.tech generates record $1.8m in fees in 48 hours
At a time when the crypto market is not faring well, it would be a stretch to assume that the likes of social tokens would be able to gain attention. However, Friend.tech has debunked that theory rather spectacularly as it has managed to break records for the second time just a month after its launch.
S&P 500 reclaims $4,500 as US equities rally, Dow Jones rises nearly 1%
US stocks give a solid beat as economic indicators continue to beat expectations. The S&P 500, DJIA, and NASDAQ all posted gains near 1% on the day. Friday to bring more data that could clear forecasts, extend the bull run into the weekend.