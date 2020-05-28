NZD/USD remains confined in a range below 0.6200 mark, 100-DMA

- NZD/USD gained some traction amid the emergence of some fresh USD selling.
- The upbeat market mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and benefitted the kiwi.
- Concerns about worsening US-China relations might keep a lid on any strong gains.
- A sustained move beyond 0.6200 mark needed to confirm a near-term bullish bias.
The NZD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and traded in a narrow trading band, just below the 0.6200 mark through the early European session.
The pair stalled the overnight pullback from 2-1/2 month tops near mid-0.6100s and managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday. The uptick was supported by the upbeat market mood and some renewed US dollar selling pressure.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over a potential COVID-19 and hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy. This, in turn, dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status and benefitted perceived riskier currencies, like the kiwi.
Meanwhile, investors remain concerned about a further escalation in diplomatic tensions between the United States and China, which should hold back bullish traders from placing fresh bets and keep a lid on any strong gains for the NZD/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair has been struggling to find acceptance/build on its momentum beyond 100-day SMA near the 0.6200 mark. Hence it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the recent appreciating move.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to a slew of important US macro data for some fresh impetus later during the early North American session. Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of the second estimate of Q1 GDP, Durable Goods Orders for April, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.619
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6078
|Daily SMA50
|0.601
|Daily SMA100
|0.6205
|Daily SMA200
|0.6318
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6234
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6149
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6159
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5927
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6201
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.631
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 8-week highs amid upbeat mood, EU fund optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, close to the recent 8-week highs it reached earlier. Investors are eyeing reopenings and the European Commission's ambitious recovery fund. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions for now. US data is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured by Brexit, negative rates talk
GBP/USD is trading below 1.23, on the back foot. Britain's refusal to extend the Brexit transition period and the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. US data and political developments around the Cummings scandal are eyed.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: If the automobile dealerships are closed, how do you buy a car?
As if any further proof is required that the US economy has experienced the fastest and deepest collapse in consumption and economic growth in its history, orders for durable goods are expected to match or surpass their largest declines on record.
XAU/USD eyes $1736 amid inverse head and shoulders breakout
Gold prices (XAU/USD) snap three-day losing streak and rebound sharply on Thursday, mainly driven by the increased flight to safety buying, as the US-China tensions spike up over the Hong Kong security issue.
WTI: Bears can ignore latest bounces toward $32.00
WTI’s recovery moves from $31.49, fades momentum as the black gold trades down -1.39% on a day, ahead of the European open on Thursday. The energy benchmark’s sustained break of the 11-day-old rising trend line, as well as 200-HMA, keeps the bears’ hopeful.