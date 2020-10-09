NZD/USD remains bid near 0.66 after upbeat China Services PMI

NZD/USD is better bid on broad-based dollar weakness.

Caixin's China Services PMI ticked higher in September.

The upbeat data may bolster bullish pressures around the NZD.

NZD/USD continues to trade in green at session highs near 0.66 following an upbeat China economic data release.

The Caixin Services PMI rose to 54.8 in September from August's 54.3/. A reading above 520 indicates expansion.

In other words, the service sector expansion picked up the pace in August.

The data indicates a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy from the coronavirus-induced contraction in the first quarter.

As such, commodity dollars like the NZD may extend gains. At press time, the NZD/USD pair is trading near 0.66, having found bids at 0.6572 early Friday.

Renewed expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus and the resulting risk-on action in the global equities have pushed the greenback lower and powering gains in NZD/USD since early Asia.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe equity markets face the risk of substantial downside in the runup to the Nov. 3 US Presidential Elections. If stocks do come under pressure, the NZD/USD pair will likely follow suit.

Technical levels