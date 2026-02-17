NZD/USD remains below 0.6050 as traders expect RBNZ to keep rates unchanged

NZD/USD remains subdued during the Asian hours on Tuesday, trading around 0.6030 at the time of writing. The pair depreciates as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) holds losses after Statistics NZ reported that the Food Price Index rose 2.5% month-over-month (MoM) in January, the largest monthly increase in four years. Annual food inflation accelerated to 4.6% from 4.0% in December, with all subgroups recording gains.

Traders remain cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy meeting on Wednesday. While the central bank is widely expected to hold the cash rate at 2.25%, some market participants anticipate potential rate hikes later in the year, possibly in September and October.

The NZD/USD pair is also weighed down by a firmer US Dollar (USD), which has advanced for a second consecutive session. Still, the Greenback may face challenges as softer January US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may begin cutting rates later this year. Traders now await the Fed’s Meeting Minutes, Q4 GDP data, and the core PCE Price Index for clearer signals on the policy outlook.

Meanwhile, January’s US Nonfarm Payrolls posted the strongest gain in more than a year, and the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly declined, indicating a stabilising labour market. However, sentiment remains guarded as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, continues to hover closer to 3% than its 2% target, with disinflation progress uneven since mid-2025.