NZD/USD registers moderate losses as vaccine euphoria fades

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD dips as risk sentiment sours on coronavirus concerns. 
  • Rising cases overshadow optimism stemming from encouraging vaccine trials. 
  • Dovish Federal Reserve expectations restrict losses in Kiwi.

NZD/USD is flashing red on Tuesday as concerns over rising coronavirus cases and prospects of fresh lockdowns dampen the euphoria from vaccine trial breakthroughs.

The pair is currently trading near 0.6885, representing a 0.10% drop on the day, having declined from 0.6919 to 0.6875 on Tuesday. The latest weakness in the Kiwi is accompanied by a pullback in the New Zealand bond yields. The 10-year yield is currently trading at 0.85%, down three basis points on the day, having reached a high of 0.92% on Tuesday. 

Risk-off

Risk sentiment has soured with the rising number of coronavirus cases in the US, across Europe, and in some Asian nations. Notably, more than 70,000 Americans were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Monday, forcing authorities to restrict gatherings and made face masks. That has revived fears of fresh lockdowns, which brought the US and global economy to a near standstill in the second quarter. 

As such, Kiwi, AUD and other risk assets such as equities are losing ground. However, so far, losses have been moderate as the recent announcements of positive results of experimental vaccines by drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna have boosted speculation of a swift economic recovery in 2021. Also, the downside in NZD remains supported by hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would do the heavy lifting to compensate for the US Congress' inability to deliver the fiscal stimulus. The Fed recently expressed a willingness to do more if needed. 

Should the risk aversion worsen, the NZD/USD pair would suffer a deeper pullback. That possibility cannot be ruled out, as stocks seem to have run ahead of themselves in pricing a vaccine-driven economic recovery.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6885
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 0.6894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6743
Daily SMA50 0.6678
Daily SMA100 0.6643
Daily SMA200 0.6411
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6919
Previous Daily Low 0.6875
Previous Weekly High 0.6915
Previous Weekly Low 0.6783
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6892
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6873
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6917
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.694
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6961

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7300 amid dismal data, covid fears

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7300 amid dismal data, covid fears

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.7300 amid disappointing Australian Q3 Wage Price Index and fresh covid restrictions announced in South Australia. Mounting coronavirus fears lift the demand for the safe-haven US dollar. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sticks to weekly lows just above 104.00 as virus woes escalate

USD/JPY sticks to weekly lows just above 104.00 as virus woes escalate

USD/JPY drops for the fifth day after stepping back from 105.67 during last week. Tokyo to increase alert level to the highest amid recent surge in covid infections. BOJ’s Kuroda signals further support for regional banks, FinMin also hints economic helps.

USD/JPY News

Gold eyeing a test of the critical $1860 support

Gold eyeing a test of the critical $1860 support

Gold (XAU/USD) extends its bearish streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, although remains in a familiar range below $1900. Markets weigh in the optimism over the promising vaccine results against the back drop of the coronavirus surge and new restrictions announced globally.

Gold news

Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons

Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons

Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.

Read more

WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal

WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal

WTI created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the market. On Tuesday, oil witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures