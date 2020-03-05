NZD/USD regains 0.6300, resilient to coronavirus-led panic

- The spot benefits from coronavirus-led broad USD selling.
- Treasury yields collapse boost the demand for higher-yielding NZD.
- Kiwi looks to retest multi-day tops ahead of US payrolls.
Amid the coronavirus-led market panic, the NZD/USD pair bounces back above the 0.6300 level, as the bulls take advantage of broad-based US dollar sell-off.
The market mood remains sour, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the US grows rapidly while California already declared a state of emergency. Investors sold-off risky assets such as the US stocks, oil and Wall Street futures and rushed to the safe-havens, gold, US bond, ensuing a deep sell-off in the US Treasury yields that threw the greenback broadly under the bus.
Not to forget, this week’s emergency Fed rate cut and increased expectations of another rate cut this month add to the weight on the buck, as USD index dives to a new two-month low near 96.50.
Meanwhile, the steep losses in the US Treasury yields made the higher-yielding Kiwi more attractive to the investors. Therefore, the spot manages to stand resilient despite the coronavirus-led havoc across the financial markets. The Kiwi traders ignored the sharp fall in New Zealand’s Q4 Construction Work Done data released in the last hour.
Looking ahead, the main focus will be on the US payrolls data due later in the NA session at 1330 GMT. Markets will continue to watch out for fresh virus updates and its impact on the risk sentiment.
NZD/USD technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6304
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6361
|Daily SMA50
|0.6509
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.6486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6306
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6264
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.628
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.627
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6246
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.633
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bounces back above 106.00 but not out of the woods yet
The US dollar remains battered against the Japanese yen in early Asia. However, the USD/JPY pair manages to regain the 106 handle. Further recovery remains elusive amid the coronavirus crisis.
EUR/USD extends the rally towards 1.1250 as US dollar remains heavy
EUR/USD refreshes yearly high and nears 1.1250, as risk-off gathers steam amid concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the US. The US dollar sees a fresh leg lower in tandem with the Treasury yields.
Wall Street close: Benchmarks jump back into the sea of red amid coronavirus-led risk-off
With the coronavirus-led risk aversion jumping back onto the front seat, Wall Street benchmarks fail to carry the previous day’s recovery by the end of Thursday.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710
Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.