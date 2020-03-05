NZD/USD regains 0.6300, resilient to coronavirus-led panic

  • The spot benefits from coronavirus-led broad USD selling.
  • Treasury yields collapse boost the demand for higher-yielding NZD.
  • Kiwi looks to retest multi-day tops ahead of US payrolls.

Amid the coronavirus-led market panic, the NZD/USD pair bounces back above the 0.6300 level, as the bulls take advantage of broad-based US dollar sell-off.

The market mood remains sour, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the US grows rapidly while California already declared a state of emergency. Investors sold-off risky assets such as the US stocks, oil and Wall Street futures and rushed to the safe-havens, gold, US bond, ensuing a deep sell-off in the US Treasury yields that threw the greenback broadly under the bus.

Not to forget, this week’s emergency Fed rate cut and increased expectations of another rate cut this month add to the weight on the buck, as USD index dives to a new two-month low near 96.50.

Meanwhile, the steep losses in the US Treasury yields made the higher-yielding Kiwi more attractive to the investors. Therefore, the spot manages to stand resilient despite the coronavirus-led havoc across the financial markets. The Kiwi traders ignored the sharp fall in New Zealand’s Q4 Construction Work Done data released in the last hour.

Looking ahead, the main focus will be on the US payrolls data due later in the NA session at 1330 GMT. Markets will continue to watch out for fresh virus updates and its impact on the risk sentiment.

NZD/USD technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6304
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 0.6295
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6361
Daily SMA50 0.6509
Daily SMA100 0.6484
Daily SMA200 0.6486
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6306
Previous Daily Low 0.6264
Previous Weekly High 0.6359
Previous Weekly Low 0.6192
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.629
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.628
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.627
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6246
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6228
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6312
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.633
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6354

 

 

