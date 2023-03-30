NZD/USD refreshes daily top, trades just below mid-0.6200s amid positive risk tone

- NZD/USD rebounds from the 0.6200 mark and reverses a part of the overnight losses.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- The upside seems limited as traders keenly await the US Core PCE Price Index on Friday.
The NZD/USD pair attracts fresh buying near the 0.6200 mark on Thursday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the early European session. The pair is currently placed just below mid-0.6200s, up over 0.25% for the day, and for now, seems to have stalled the overnight rejection slide from a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
As investors look past softer data from New Zealand, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermines the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and turns out to be a key factor benefitting the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Against the backdrop of easing fears of a widespread banking crisis, hopes for a strong economic recovery in China boost investors' confidence and remain supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment. The optimism is fueled by comments from China's Premier Li Qiang, promising more stimulus to boost domestic spending and delivering reforms that can help stimulate growth.
The upside for the NZD/USD pair, however, seems limited, at least for the time being, amid reviving bets for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The takeover of Silicon Valley Bank by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company calmed market nerves about the contagion risk. Furthermore, the fact that no further cracks have emerged in the banking sector over the past two weeks raises hopes that a full-blown banking crisis has been averted. This could allow the US central bank to move back to its inflation-fighting interest rate hikes, which could lend support to the Greenback.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through and sustained strength above the 200-day SMA before positioning for any further appreciating move for the NZD/USD pair. Investors also seem reluctant and might prefer to wait for the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge on Friday - before placing aggressive directional bets. In the meantime, Thursday's US economic docket, featuring the final Q4 GDP print and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the major later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6238
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.62
|Daily SMA50
|0.6286
|Daily SMA100
|0.6291
|Daily SMA200
|0.6159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6272
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6295
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6167
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6319
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
