NZD/USD refreshes daily lows just above 0.7000 amid firmer US dollar

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
  • NZD/USD continues to trade lower, fears to drop below 0.7000.
  • US dollar index rebounds following Monday’s drop.
  • Investors await US CPI data for fresh impulse.


The NZD/USD pair resumes Monday’s decline after opening higher near to the 0.7040 region. The pair staged a pullback and was last seen posting a 0.23% loss on the day, at 0.7010.

The move is sponsored by the rebound in the US dollar index (DXY) ahead of data release in the US. The DXY trades higher at 92.21, with gains of 0.08%.

China recorded a smaller trade surplus than estimated, as per the data release. The trade surplus narrowed to $13.8billion in March from a $19.80billion Y-o-Y basis and far below the market expectations at $52.05. Although exports growth remains robust, imports rose unexpectedly to 38.1% from the 22.1% Y-o-Y basis in March.

Investors digest the data and remain unaffected largely. The rise in imports suggests higher domestic demand, which is a positive sign for the kiwi, being the largest trading partner. 

As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar index continue to influence the pair’s performance. Apart from that, traders are keenly watching over US Core Inflation data later in the day. Expectations of higher inflation linger on due to the recent upsurge in government spending and improved labor market expectations, which could boost the demand for the US dollar.

NZD/USD technical levels to consider 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7010
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.7031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7055
Daily SMA50 0.7161
Daily SMA100 0.7141
Daily SMA200 0.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.705
Previous Daily Low 0.7013
Previous Weekly High 0.707
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7027
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7013
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6994
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.705
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7068
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7087

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

