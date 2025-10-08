TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD rebounds modestly after RBNZ’s 50 bps rate cut-led plunge

  • The New Zealand Dollar drops sharply after the RBNZ cut rates by 50 basis points.
  • The central bank leaves the door open to further interest rate reductions.
  • NZD/USD finds some support but remains down 0.5% at the time of writing.
NZD/USD rebounds modestly after RBNZ’s 50 bps rate cut-led plunge
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) comes under heavy pressure on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) lowered the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.50% from 3.00%. Markets had been expecting a smaller 25 bps move.

The surprise “jumbo” cut came alongside a clearly dovish message, with the central bank stating it “remains open to further reductions in the OCR as required” to bring inflation sustainably back to the 2% midpoint target over the medium term.

This dovish guidance triggered a wave of selling in the New Zealand Dollar, with NZD/USD plunging to 0.5737, its lowest level since April. The currency recovers partially in the European session, trading around 0.5770 at the time of writing, down 0.5% on the day.

ING analysts said that "we are quite surprised by the decision, as we thought the lack of inflation data for the third quarter would warrant more caution with cuts this month. Instead, it appears that the RBNZ is firmly focused on supporting economic activity, and the larger-than-expected 2Q GDP contraction was enough to trigger an outsized cut." 

Meanwhile, OCBC economists note that the explicit openness to further easing could continue to weigh on the Kiwi in the coming weeks.

Markets now await the release of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes at 18:00 GMT, along with speeches from several US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, for further guidance on the future monetary policy outlook.

Meanwhile, the budget impasse continues as the partial US government shutdown enters its second week. The Senate is set to vote again on Wednesday on the same competing bills, while a White House memo indicates that the 750,000 furloughed federal employees are not guaranteed back pay.

NZD/USD technical analysis: Technical rebound or bullish recovery?

NZD/USD chart

NZD/USD daily chart. Source: FXStreet.

NZD/USD is finding support towards the lower bound of a bearish channel visible on the daily chart at 0.5737, but the move remains a technical rebound at this stage. The Kiwi pair will need to get back above Tuesday's peak at 0.5853 before considering a more significant rebound to then target the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently at 0.5945, and the upper bound of the downtrend channel towards 0.5970.

A fall below the channel, on the other hand, would accentuate downward pressure, with the risk of a fall towards the April 9 low at 0.5486.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers