NZD/USD: RBNZ pushing back against rate cuts can help Kiwi get some further support – ING

Economists at ING analyze NZD/USD outlook ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy announcement.
RBNZ may deliver a hawkish hold
RBNZ will almost certainly keep rates on hold again.
We think the Bank will try to discourage further rate cut expectations by signalling rates will be held at 5.50% or cut only by 25 bps in the whole of 2024. That can help NZD get some further support, although the very good performance of the Kiwi of late remains almost solely a function of external factors.
Domestically, it’s worth keeping an eye on the expected change in the RBNZ remit by the newly installed government, which plans to remove the dual mandate to focus on inflation only. In our view, that is a long-term NZD-positive.
See – RBNZ Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, pushing back against rate cuts
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as DXY drops below 103.00
EUR/USD rose to 1.0988, reaching the highest intraday level since August 11. The pair trades near 1.1000, supported by broad-based US Dollar weakness. The DXY dropped below 103.00 to the lowest in three months.
GBP/USD breaks above 1.2650 to the highest level in almost three months
GBP/USD rose further during the American session, breaking above 1.2650. to the strongest level since early September. A weaker US Dollar continues to support the upside in the pair. Lower Treasury yields weigh on the Greenback.
Gold surges to six-month high amid soft USD ahead of Fed speeches
Gold price climbs to a six-month high, more than 0.50% on Tuesday, early in the North American session, as the Greenback remains on the defensive, undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields.
Dogecoin price might recover losses if volume picks up
Dogecoin has noted a massive rise in wallet addresses with a non-zero balance. This increase is typical of rising demand among market participants for DOGE. On-chain metrics paint a bullish outlook for Dogecoin.
Eurozone bank lending continues to weaken as economy adjusts to higher rates
Loans to businesses are now 0.3% lower than in October last year, the first annual decline since July 2015. This confirms that monetary tightening is having a clear effect on the economy. A divide between countries is also opening up.