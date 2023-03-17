NZD/USD price rallies to 0.6240 amid quick solution to banking crisis

- NZD/USD benefits from revived risk appetite and a softer US Dollar.
- Central banks to stay on rate hiking path despite liquidity crisis.
- Questions remain on future bank support and policy implications.
NZD/USD cheers the optimism in Asian hours led by the soft-footed US Dollar and positive risk appetite. The risk proxy NZD/USD is reflecting a relief rally led by quick intervention in the banking crisis. The pair is trading up around 0.68% at the time of writing. Most of the Asian equity complexes are trading in the green along with steady US Treasury yields.
Friday's price action for NZD/USD is more likely the exploitation of the previous day in the absence of any top-tier data from both the US and New Zealand. The risk sentiment got boosted when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) came to rescue Credit Suisse by providing CHF50 billion as a covered loan facility.
Given the fact that we have seen Credit Suisse's financial situation get cluttered last year, and it's not a while ago that a fundamentally similar situation happened with Deutsche Bank.
On Thursday, we saw a cumulative effort to revive the First Republic Bank in the US from some key market players like JPMorgan, Citibank, Bank of America, and many others by providing a pool of liquidity totaling US$30 billion.
In a nutshell, investors are confident that no matter what, there will be some sort of support from authorities to ease any financial glitch. And we have seen such type of effort during the COVID crisis when all central banks did whatever it took to revive the economy.
But the big question is, the market doesn't know how many chapters are yet to be disclosed on the liquidity front, and if so, what stance will the central banks adopt. Given the fact that on Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) did not shift its rate hiking plan despite the Credit Suisse crisis. And some reports suggest that it is highly unlikely the Federal Reserve will take a pivotal change at the March FOMC meeting.
Some earlier comments from US Treasury Secretary Yellen stated that the USD 250K uninsured deposit limit will not be extended to every bank that fails. Therefore, there are lots of questions yet to be answered.
Levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6241
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|0.6197
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6193
|Daily SMA50
|0.6314
|Daily SMA100
|0.6257
|Daily SMA200
|0.6163
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6139
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
